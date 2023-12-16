Risk of serious injury from taking nitrous oxide as an intoxicant – Örebronyheter

#Risk #injury #nitrous #oxide #intoxicant #Örebronyheter

Now different holidays are ahead when many young people are partying, taking nitrous oxide as an intoxicant is associated with various risks. Nitrous oxide is unpredictable, and it is impossible to know what exact damage will occur.

– A misconception among young people is that nitrous oxide is harmlesssays Maria Palmetun Ekbäck, head of the Medical Center in Region Örebro County.

It has become increasingly common among youth and young adults to use nitrous oxide as an intoxicant.

– Anyone who uses nitrous oxide for intoxicating purposes risks incurable damage to the nervous system and brain. Vitamin B12 is destroyed by nitrous oxide and is needed to form new cells in the brain and our nervous systemsays Maria Palmetun Ekbäck.

Nitrous oxide used in healthcare is given in a controlled manner, for a limited time and in a risk-free manner. It is different from how young people take nitrous oxide and therefore produces different symptoms. Some of the most common risks are numbness and poor sensation, reduced strength in fingers, hands, arms and legs and that they find it difficult to stand and walk.

– We don’t want the young people to be sitting, unable to move and urinate. Nitrous oxide also causes anxiety. In addition, it is a real environmental offender. In hospitals, they have tried to reduce use and worked a lot on cleaning. Here, the gas goes straight out into the air and produces a large carbon dioxide footprintshe tells.

The rush is short-lived, but the damage can be lifelong

– Taking nitrous oxide gives a short but intense rush that lasts for a minute or so, but the use we see is that you repeat the inhalation and consume huge amounts. We want the young people to know that the unwanted effects are many. They can suffer from fainting, cold and nerve damage, blood clots, psychiatric problems and addiction.

Many people who quit nitrous oxide recover if they get the right care, but not all.

– Some young people have long-lasting problems and it seems that some people do not get all their function back again, she concludes.

