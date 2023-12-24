Ritten presents itself with the playoff ticket – AlpsHL

The Rittner Buam won against arch-rivals Cortina. © Photo Max Pattis

The Rittner Buam go into Christmas with a 6-point lead. On Saturday evening, the South Tyroleans scored a clear win against Cortina in the Alps Hockey League.

December 23, 2023

From: cst

The arch-rival Cortina had nothing to report against the Rittner Buam in Klobenstein. The Ampezzoners were sent home by the South Tyroleans with a score of 5-0. With the win, the Rittners not only extend their lead in the table, but also already have a ticket for the playoffs in their pocket.

Ritten started well and took the lead on the first power play. Ex-Rittner Hawkey initially parried Amorosa’s long-range shot, but Coatta made it 1-0 (4th). After the goal, Cortina got better and better and created a slight increase in chances. Sanna had the best in the 13th minute: he had already beaten Furlong with his backhand lob, but Marzolini stopped the bat between them and scratched the hard rubber disk off the line.

Colin Furlong (l.) and Michael Lang had Riccardo Lacedelli well under control. © Photo Max Pattis

Defender Amorosa continued to pose a threat after 32 minutes when his shot hit the post. Finally, Ritten made everything clear in the final third. Insam made it 2-0 (43′), then Amorosa (53′), Simon Kostner (55′) and Spinell (56′) increased at will.

Alps Hockey League

Rittner Buam – SG Cortina 5:0
Goals: 1:0 Coatta (3.39), 2:0 Insam (43.53), 3:0 Amorosa (52.47), 4:0 Simon Kostner (54.57), 5:0 Spinell (55.44)SPGUVTVP1. Rittner Buam252005107:56592. Zell am See25180798:69533. Salzburg II251708100:69514. Bregenzerwald251501097:72495. SG Cortina251501092:71446. Wipptal Broncos251301294:76447. Jesenice251401190:76428. Kitzbühel251201383:92379. HC Meran251101482:1043310. Underland Cavaliers251001593:923211. HC Fassa251201383:893212. Lustenau251101491:1023213. HC Gherdëina251101481:963214. Linz II251101465:783015. HK Celje25601960:1051816. Klagenfurt II25402151:12012

