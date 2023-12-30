Rival in love, crushed by a car in Slatina. The man run over by the BMW and dragged on the sidewalk allegedly conquered the ruthless driver’s ex-girlfriend

#Rival #love #crushed #car #Slatina #man #run #BMW #dragged #sidewalk #allegedly #conquered #ruthless #drivers #exgirlfriend

Shocking incident on a street in Slatina! A man was intentionally run over by a car and dragged on the asphalt after a traffic harassment. Everything happened in the middle of the day, under the horrified gaze of dozens of people. The aggressor behind the wheel remained barricaded in the car until the police arrived, to whom he explained the hallucinatory reason for the attack. Images with a strong emotional impact.

By the Observator editorial team on 30.12.2023, 19:36

After a traffic harassment, the victim goes down to the driver behind him to demand an account. He doesn’t get to say much. The man behind the wheel catches him as if in a vise between the cars, then the victim falls and is dragged along the road until he is under the wheels. The driver tries to get out of the car, probably to run away, but is stopped in time by a witness. For fear of the rioting crowd, they barricade themselves in the car. Those who witness the incident call 112.

After 70 seconds an ambulance is stopped in traffic. The aggressor driver and the passenger remain in the car and refuse to move it. Several people lift the car so that the doctors can reach the injured victim.

Prompt intervention made the difference between life and death in Slatina

Diana Speretoiu, Observer reporter: Immediately after the incident, the driver was handcuffed and taken for questioning. The investigators are going to establish what started everything, if the two knew each other or if we are talking about a spontaneous conflict.

According to judicial sources, a woman would have been the apple of discord. The hit man was just about to conquer the ex-girlfriend of the aggressor driver. Blinded by jealousy, the individual would have followed his rival since morning. The victim suffered several fractures and dislocations in the pelvis.

Florin Popa, medical director of Spital Slatina: The dislocations were reduced by colleagues from Orthopedics, after which the patient was transferred to a higher unit in Bucharest.

The driver is being investigated for attempted murder and faces between 10 and 20 years in prison

Drivers who honk for no reason or harass traffic risk fines of almost 3 thousand lei, according to the new law applied last year. By September of this year, more than 1,800 such sanctions were given, more than in the whole of 2022.

