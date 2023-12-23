Rivalry at Red Bull? Max Verstappen promised not to lose again against Checo Pérez

#Rivalry #Red #Bull #Max #Verstappen #promised #lose #Checo #Pérez

In it Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of the 2023 season, Max Verstappen placed himself in second position, while his partner in Red Bull, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezreached the top of the podium.

This fact triggered an explosive reaction from the Dutchman, who dominated the 2023 campaign from start to finish, except for some initial defeats against the Mexican driver.

Approximately a month after the season closed, a dialogue between Max Verstappen and his father Ifoccurred after Pérez would snatch first place in Baku.

In this exchange, Verstappen expressed his determination not to be defeated again by Czech Perez.

According to Karun Chandhokformer pilot and analyst at ‘Sky Sports’had a conversation with Jos Verstappen at the Qatar Grand Prix, where Max was crowned champion.

If shared that his son was furious after the race in Baku, declaring: “He will never beat me again!” This warning was issued with real anger towards Pérez.

The alleged threat materialized in the next 18 races, as Verstappen won 17 of them, except for Singapore Grand Prixr, where he finished in fifth position. It should be noted that in that same race, Czech finished in eighth place.

With 575 points at the end of the year, Verstappen set several records throughout the season, establishing itself as a formidable contender.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: BILL BELICHICK ‘COMPLAINED’ ABOUT THE UNINFLATED BALLS IN THE DUEL BETWEEN PATRIOTS AND CHIEFS

Also Read:  Before the night slalom in Courchevel - without leader Holdener "actually unimaginable" & "a chance" - Sport

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
Posted on
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
Posted on
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
Posted on
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News