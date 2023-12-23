Rivalry at Red Bull? Max Verstappen promised not to lose again against Checo Pérez

#Rivalry #Red #Bull #Max #Verstappen #promised #lose #Checo #Pérez

In it Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of the 2023 season, Max Verstappen placed himself in second position, while his partner in Red Bull, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezreached the top of the podium.

This fact triggered an explosive reaction from the Dutchman, who dominated the 2023 campaign from start to finish, except for some initial defeats against the Mexican driver.

Approximately a month after the season closed, a dialogue between Max Verstappen and his father Ifoccurred after Pérez would snatch first place in Baku.

In this exchange, Verstappen expressed his determination not to be defeated again by Czech Perez.

According to Karun Chandhokformer pilot and analyst at ‘Sky Sports’had a conversation with Jos Verstappen at the Qatar Grand Prix, where Max was crowned champion.

If shared that his son was furious after the race in Baku, declaring: “He will never beat me again!” This warning was issued with real anger towards Pérez.

The alleged threat materialized in the next 18 races, as Verstappen won 17 of them, except for Singapore Grand Prixr, where he finished in fifth position. It should be noted that in that same race, Czech finished in eighth place.

With 575 points at the end of the year, Verstappen set several records throughout the season, establishing itself as a formidable contender.

