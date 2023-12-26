Riyadh warning to fans for the Super Cup: Do not say date

* Images should not be recorded with a phone or any electronic device (drone, etc.) without permission.

* It is recommended to use only bottled water for drinking.

* Turkish products are generally available in many small or large markets. The major markets in Saudi Arabia are: HyperPanda, Tamimi, Lulu, Othaim.

* Turkish restaurants in Riyadh: Beyzade, Sultan Steak House, Mado, Nusret, Bursa Kebap, As-Saraya, Topkapı, Üsküdar Steak House, Florya Steak, Mama Noura.

* World cuisines available in Riyadh: Cipriani (Italy), Paul (France), Eataly (Italy), Signor Sassi (Italy), MYAZU (Japan), Loris (Lebanon), Shababik (Lebanon), Zafran (India), Wildfire Steakhouse (Brazilian), Kabana (Turkish and international cuisine).

* Restaurants where you can eat local food in Riyadh: Saudi Restaurants, Najd Village, Nobles, Cafe Bateel, Al Baik (fast food).

