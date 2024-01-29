RN and Democratic parliamentarians condemn the disqualification of Corina Machado: they ask the Government to join

#Democratic #parliamentarians #condemn #disqualification #Corina #Machado #Government #join

A group of opposition politicians, including parliamentarians from Democrats, National Renewal and independents, expressed their condemnation of the disqualification of the Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, by the Supreme Court of Justice of that country (TSJ).

Let us remember that the Political-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ ratified on Friday the administrative measures – both lasting 15 years – against the two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and Machado, who on October 22 swept the primaries organized by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) with 92.35% of the votes.

While Capriles – one of the most highly rated anti-Chavista politicians, according to surveys – was punished for alleged “administrative irregularities” detected during his period as governor, Machado is prevented from competing in elections for having “been a participant in the corruption plot orchestrated” by the former head of Parliament Juán Guaidó.

After the court’s decision, A group of opposition politicians condemned the political disqualification of the Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate.

“We condemn this measure dictated by the Supreme Court of Justice, a body at the service of the Nicolás Maduro regime against María Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan democrats and candidate who was leading all the polls for the next elections, which will surely be another fraud by the regime. , you“We heard this in a repressive offensive by the dictatorship, with arbitrary arrests and attacks on democratic opposition premises in different cities.”they point out.

“We cannot fail to mention another of those affected by this persecution: Henrique Capriles with whom we also stand in solidarity,” they add.

“This dictatorial, unfounded, arbitrary and illegal measure aims to take away the hope of the Venezuelan people of the long-awaited restoration of democratic freedoms in their country and is the faithful representation of the election masquerades in several dictatorships on our continent that are carried out without opponents. , as in Cuba, Nicaragua and the frauds in previous electoral events in Venezuela,” he lambasts,

In that sense, they rejected “the use of a State for the persecution and flagrant violation of the political rights of opponents.”

In addition, They called on the Government of Chile to condemn this “flagrant violation” of citizen rights and political freedoms in Venezuela.

“Maduro does not want to compete with María Corina Machado in a clean election because he is going to lose, since she has broad popular support,” they add.

Furthermore, along with expressing their support for María Corina Machado, they accused the Nicolás Maduro regime of failing to comply with the Barbados Agreements that allowed the release of Alex Saab by the United States.

“Chilean democrats stand in solidarity with the Venezuelan people who are once again denied a democratic solution by the regime and who are victims of a dictatorship that for more than 22 years has subjected them to misery and political and social repression,” he adds.

Among those who signed the letter, the Democratic senators, Ximena Rincón and Matías Walker, stand out; in addition to his colleagues from Renovación Nacional (RN), María José Gatica and Francisco Chahuán.

Likewise, the members of the Democrats and Independents bench, such as Miguel Ángel Calisto, Joanna Pérez, Erika Olivera, Yovana Ahumada, Víctor Pino and Jorge Saffirio, put their signatures.

On the other hand, political figures such as former ministers Jaime Ravinet, Mariana Aylwin, Karla Rubilar, Sebastián Sichel and Eduardo Aninat Ureta also appear; as well as leaders such as Jorge Tarud, Sergio Micco and Gabriel Alemparte.

