RN7 – MAHAZENGY – A metal bridge to the rescue

New cut on national road 7 (RN7). It will be inaccessible in both directions of traffic in Mahazengy Fianarantsoa for a period of twenty-four hours. This outage will begin today, from 9 a.m. until tomorrow at 9 a.m. No diversion will be accessible during this intervention, according to the Ministry of Public Works. Technicians from this ministry will carry out the assembly work on a temporary metal bridge at PK 416+300. “We are going to install a modular bridge to be able to rehabilitate the structures. We will do everything possible to complete the installation work on this bridge before Saturday,” declared the Minister of Public Works, Colonel Livah Andrianatrehina Ndriamihaja, who traveled to Fianarantsoa after traffic was cut off on the RN7 , following the heavy rains brought by cyclone Alvaro.

This road was already closed during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. Only 1.40 m of roadable width remained at this point, following the subsidence of part of the roadway. Traffic jams formed on both sides of the road as there was no diversion possible. Emergency work was carried out to free road users who have been stuck on site since Tuesday afternoon. Traffic has been reopened to all types of vehicles since yesterday afternoon until this morning. Traffic should resume tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Miangalya Ralitera