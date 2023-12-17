Ro-Alert warning in Tulcea, about “objects falling from the airspace”. List of localities targeted by the alert

RO-alert message issued on Saturday evening by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU), for the residents of Tulcea.

A short time ago, an RO-alert message was sent through which the population of the north of Tulcea county, more precisely 16 communes and the municipality of Tulcea, was warned about the possibility of objects falling from the airspace.

In the following localities, from Tulcea county, messages were sent through the RO-ALERT system: Jijila, Grindu, Văcăreni, Luncavița, Isaccea, Niculițel, Somova, Tulcea, Ceatalchioi, Nufăru, Frecăței, Hamcearca, Maliuc, Pardina, Chilia Veche, CA Rosetti, Sulina.

The structures responsible for the defense of Romania’s territory and of NATO identified possible attacks on some targets in Ukraine, in the border area with the Romanian state, and informed the IGSU, which sent an information and warning message recommending that in the next 90 minutes the residents of the border area with Ukraine to take protection and shelter measures if the situation requires it.

