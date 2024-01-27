Road accidents claim more than three thousand victims in the country

A total of 3,121 citizens lost their lives as a result of various road accidents, recorded on the country’s roads, in 2023.

The information was provided by the General Commander of the National Police, who expressed concern about the fact that the corporation had recorded such a high number of deaths, as well as the fact that road accidents had caused 2,209 injuries.

“It is a very worrying balance, which shows a marked disregard for the rules of the Highway Code”, he argued.

For Arnaldo Carlos, “preventing and combating road accidents constitutes one of the Executive’s priorities, in order to reduce the effects of this phenomenon, which include several actions in order to raise levels of road education”.

In Luanda, he recalled, the Traffic Police have been registering weekly cases of citizens arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, the majority of which are submitted to court for summary judgment.

This weekend, an accident killed three young people who were returning from a get-together, on Estrada da Samba – a case that left the entire society of Luanda shaken, with videos showing them consuming excessive alcohol moments before losing their lives. .