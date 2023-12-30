Road and rail access must be paid for by the promoter. High speed and no bridge

#Road #rail #access #paid #promoter #High #speed #bridge

The independent technical commission (CTI) for the study of the new airport clarified that road and rail access must be paid for by the developer, but the high-speed rail and the third Tagus bridge are covered by other sources of financing.

“The road and railway infrastructure connecting the new airport to the existing road network, or to the existing railway networks, programmed and/or planned in accordance with the National Railway Plan, must be paid for by the respective airport promoter”, explained the CTI, which published on the website aeroparticipa.pt answers to 51 questions that have frequently arisen in the ongoing public consultation process.

The question “who pays for accessibility?”, as well as questions related to the high-speed project foreseen in the National Railway Plan, or the third bridge over the Tagus are among the most frequently arising “in various media, or in messages sent directly to the CTI”, according to the commission.

“In the case of road connections, involving motorways operated by Brisa, the respective concession contract […] foresees that the costs of these connections will be borne by the concessionaire”, also clarified the commission led by Rosário Partidário.

In response to the question “why did the Strategic Environmental Assessment not consider the costs of the High Speed ​​and Third Tagus Crossing project in the location option at Campo de Tiro de Alcochete?”, the CTI said that these are costs that concern “solely and exclusively, the implementation of the National Railway Plan (PFN) and the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which are covered by other sources of financing that have nothing to do with the creation (or not) of the airport ”.

Asked whether “the location of the airport in Alcochete makes the high-speed (AV) project foreseen in the National Railway Plan more expensive”, the group of experts responded negatively, as that plan “envisages two options for the connection to Lisbon in AV, one on the left bank and the other on the right bank”.

“According to Infrastructures of Portugal, the estimated investment costs for the alternative on the right bank is 1,200 million euros, while on the left bank it is 850 million euros”, he pointed out, adding that “the location of the airport in Campo de Tiro de Alcochete introduces changes that shorten the length of the route along the right bank, with the prospect of a slight reduction in the expected total investment value”.

The CTI also clarified that the airport at Campo de Tiro de Alcochete could move forward and operate without rail access and only with road access, if the High Speed ​​and Third Tagus Crossing projects do not progress in the coming decades, “to similarity, in fact, to the airport project in Montijo presented by ANA”.

The CTI responsible for the strategic environmental assessment for increasing airport capacity in the Lisbon region presented, on December 5th, the preliminary report, which will serve as the basis for the Government’s decision on the new airport.

The commission considered that, of the nine options under study, Alcochete is the one with the most advantage, with a first phase in a dual model with Humberto Delgado Airport, then moving to a single infrastructure on the south bank of the Tagus River.

The Vendas Novas option was also considered viable, along the same lines, that is, first in a dual model, then moving to a single airport.

The preliminary report is under public consultation until January 26th.