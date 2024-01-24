Road Code. Fines for a trivial object

#Road #Code #Fines #trivial #object

Fines for those who habitually place various objects on the windscreen or rear-view mirror have increased in 2024, which is why drivers are being warned to pay special attention to this aspect if they do not want to take money out of their pocket.

According to the provisions of the Romanian Highway Code, it is forbidden to cover the windshield or rear window. Therefore, it is forbidden to stick or place any object near the windshield, including those scented candles.

Road Code. Objects that reduce visibility bring heavy fines to drivers

Many drivers consider scented car stickers to be essential in the car because of the pleasant smell, but they must be aware that they risk receiving a significant fine.

This is especially so if the policeman will consider that the object reduces your visibility while driving.

“It represents a misdemeanor and is included in the fourth class of sanctions […] the application of posters, advertisements, inscriptions or accessories on the windshield, rear window or side windows that restrict or dim visibility below the legally allowed limit or prevent or reduce the effectiveness of lighting and light signaling devices or the reading of the registration number”, provides Art. 102 (36 ), from the Highway Code.

Class IV sanctions involve the imposition of a fine between 9 and 20 points.

This translates into a fine that varies between 1,485 lei and 3,300 lei, considering the increase in the fine point to 165 lei starting this year.

Windscreen. Photo source: Christian Lagerek | Dreamstime.com

The law does not provide a specific size of the object for which you can be fined

It is essential to emphasize that although the Highway Code does not specify a precise size for objects that must not be in the windshield, no policeman will penalize a driver for placing a small scented decoration or a cross on the rear-view mirror.

“Police officers apply sanctions for those who paste posters, advertisements, writings or accessories on the windshield, rear window or side windows and restrict or blur visibility below the legally allowed limit or prevent or reduce the effectiveness of lighting and light signaling devices or the reading of the registration number”, Police representatives stated for ProMotor.

Fines. Photo source: EVZ Archive

Road Code. Why we must always have a clean windshield

Some drivers, however, see this rule of the Highway Code as meaningless and often choose to ignore it, without taking into account the risks to which they are exposed.

“It is important to have as much visibility as possible. There are some who fill their windshield with crosses, stickers, posters, even CDs. But even a cross, for example, can cover a cyclist or a pedestrian. Basically, instead of seeing it from 100m, you notice it when you get 20-30 meters away from it.

And you end up making a sudden maneuver, braking or pulling the steering wheel. And you risk either being hit from behind by another driver or hitting other cars yourself. So, yes, it’s good to have all the windows clean, without anything that affects your visibility”, explained driving instructor Marian Croitoru, for the quoted source.

An alternative for drivers who want to hang more logs or other objects in the car and want to avoid the worry of fines is to hang these air fresheners on one of the pillars of the car.