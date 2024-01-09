Road rehabilitation on standby

The repair of the paving stones is now a priority for the CUA.

You have to be patient. Road repairs in the Capital still take a long time. We have known for several months that all damaged roads in the Capital, which have already been discussed in a Council of Ministers, should be repaired. However, only a few of them have been rehabilitated by the Urban Commune of Antananarivo. This has attracted the attention of more than one person since the deterioration of infrastructure has significant consequences on vehicles. Recently, a bus transporter complained about the deterioration of the condition of his vehicle due to potholes in Ambodivona. “The repair of potholes or large holes on the streets of Tana must still wait for the decrease in precipitation,” explained Bodosoa Razafimandimby, director of buildings and public works within the Urban Commune of Antananarivo.

By the way, this manager even added that the rains are not favorable for the laying of tarmac. This is why most of the work was carried out before the rains, that is to say three or four months ago. “A lot of work has been done, but we will now focus on installing the paving stone, because it is not threatened by the rain,” continues Bodosoa Razafimandimby. And added “apart from these pending works, others are under the responsibilities of the Ministry of Public Works”.

Miora Raharisolo