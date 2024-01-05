ROAD SAFETY – The cost of the technical inspection doubled

It is common to see cars emitting black smoke.

Since January 1, 2024, the price of the technical visit has increased significantly. This attracted the attention of most users.

Surprise. A big surprise has been in store for drivers of all types of motorized vehicles throughout the Big Island since the start of this year. The Happy New Year wish for them seems to be off to a bad start, the price of the technical visit has undergone a very significant, even staggering, increase. The latter is a requirement. Since January 1, all car categories have been included in this price change. This information was put forward by the Betongolo Technical Visit and Technical Reception Center to users. The display announces an increase of up to 100%, from small cars to heavy goods vehicles, including new vehicles.

Users were caught off guard and unhappy with the abrupt change, leading the General Directorate of Road Safety (DGSR) to provide explanations. “Inflation and the covid-19 pandemic have had negative repercussions on all fronts. The management’s financial resources come from its own services, such as technical visits and the sale of technical printed matter. All this has led to this significant change in tariff,” according to the note to the Betongolo Technical Visit and Technical Reception Center.

“This price revision was already planned for around August, but as we were during an election period, it was suspended,” according to a source at the DGSR. It is important to note that the most recent rate applied was in 2017 and this increase may have been necessary. For light cars with six seats, the price rose from 26,000 ariary to 60,000 ariary and for those with twenty-five seats, it currently reaches 69,600 ariary. While for other vehicles, this price reaches more than a million ariary. However, no vehicle is spared.

Unacceptable

This price increase is not well received by many people, especially those working in this field. “A 100% increase in fares is unacceptable,” grumble public transport drivers. This also impacts car owners and other users. “It starts to get really unfair, when you take inflation into account. If the increase is minimal, it may be acceptable. As a result, vehicles may not be well maintained or transportation of goods in the region may be interrupted, even though this is our main source of income,” said an entrepreneur in Alasora.

Despite the adoption of this revision by the DGSR Board of Directors in October 2022, many people did not expect this reality.

Towards the revision of the price of public transport tickets

Public transport providers are considering a review of public transport ticket prices. This is due to this increase in technical inspection rates which carriers find unfair. A meeting is planned to be held this Tuesday, January 9, for the Union of Urban Transport Cooperatives (UCTU). “The revision of the ticket price is not on the agenda. On the other hand, it is possible that this subject will be discussed,” explained Jean Louis Rakotonirina, vice-president of the UCTU. Several topics will be on the agenda for discussions, including the new law which will be implemented, as well as the rest of the 2023 budget and the 2024 budget. It is very likely that the ticket price of 800 ariary which had already been announced in 2023 will be discussed again.

Miora Raharisolo