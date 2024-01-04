Road surface cleared after burning van at Jules de Troozsquare

#Road #surface #cleared #burning #van #Jules #Troozsquare

A minibus caught fire on Koninginnelaan, close to the Jules de Trooz square, on Thursday afternoon. There were no injuries, but there was a lot of disruption to traffic.

For an as yet unknown reason, the van caught fire near the Jules de Trooz square. “Our services were informed around half past four this afternoon,” says Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.

The fire was extinguished after half an hour. There were no injuries. Due to the incident, the Jules de Trooz square was closed to traffic, which caused a lot of disruption in the area.

Local tram traffic was also temporarily stopped. The overhead wires of the route were cut so that the firefighters could carry out their work safely. The consequences were more limited for nearby trains. They could still pass on the nearby tracks, albeit at a walking pace.

The vehicle was towed at around 6.15 pm and the fire brigade was able to clear the road surface.