Road surface cleared after burning van at Jules de Troozsquare

#Road #surface #cleared #burning #van #Jules #Troozsquare

A minibus caught fire on Koninginnelaan, close to the Jules de Trooz square, on Thursday afternoon. There were no injuries, but there was a lot of disruption to traffic.

For an as yet unknown reason, the van caught fire near the Jules de Trooz square. “Our services were informed around half past four this afternoon,” says Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.

The fire was extinguished after half an hour. There were no injuries. Due to the incident, the Jules de Trooz square was closed to traffic, which caused a lot of disruption in the area.

Local tram traffic was also temporarily stopped. The overhead wires of the route were cut so that the firefighters could carry out their work safely. The consequences were more limited for nearby trains. They could still pass on the nearby tracks, albeit at a walking pace.

The vehicle was towed at around 6.15 pm and the fire brigade was able to clear the road surface.

Also Read:  Following the example of its rival, LoL could become a better game

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Riga, Christmas trees will be taken out for free; what requirements should be considered?
In Riga, Christmas trees will be taken out for free; what requirements should be considered?
Posted on
The Russians claim that they repelled a large-scale Ukrainian missile attack
The Russians claim that they repelled a large-scale Ukrainian missile attack
Posted on
Supermarket staff about theft: ‘Walking out with coats and bags full’ | Based on NUjij
Supermarket staff about theft: ‘Walking out with coats and bags full’ | Based on NUjij
Posted on
Trade Economics in Space Exploration – BisnisUpdate.com
Trade Economics in Space Exploration – BisnisUpdate.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News