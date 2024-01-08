Road users are warned: There is ice and heavy snow on these sections of roads

#Road #users #warned #ice #heavy #snow #sections #roads

In the vicinity of Trstena, due to the wind and falling temperature, snow tongues and ice can form on the roads. Icy ice must also be expected in the Myjava district. The Slovak Road Administration (SSC) informs about this on its website zjazdnost.sk.

Road users also warn of reduced visibility up to 100 meters ahead heavy snowfall in the locations of Poprad, Štrba, Pastierske and Batizovce.

All monitored highway sections and expressways in the territory of Slovakia are passable, the surface of the roads is moist to wet. The roads of the first, second and third class are passable, the surface of the roads is mostly damp to wet. In places, there is fresh to slushy snow on the roadways.

Mountain passes (HP) on the territory of Slovakia are passable, the surface of the roads is wet. At HP Besník, Branisko, Čertovica, Dobšiná, Fačkov, Grajnár, Herlianske Sedlo, Klenov, Makov, Oravská Lesná, Podspády, Príslop, Pusté Pole, Súľová, Štós and Vernár there is fresh to slushy snow on the road, at HP Huty up to five centimeters.