Road users are warned: There is ice and heavy snow on these sections of roads

#Road #users #warned #ice #heavy #snow #sections #roads

In the vicinity of Trstena, due to the wind and falling temperature, snow tongues and ice can form on the roads. Icy ice must also be expected in the Myjava district. The Slovak Road Administration (SSC) informs about this on its website zjazdnost.sk.

Road users also warn of reduced visibility up to 100 meters ahead heavy snowfall in the locations of Poprad, Štrba, Pastierske and Batizovce.

All monitored highway sections and expressways in the territory of Slovakia are passable, the surface of the roads is moist to wet. The roads of the first, second and third class are passable, the surface of the roads is mostly damp to wet. In places, there is fresh to slushy snow on the roadways.

Mountain passes (HP) on the territory of Slovakia are passable, the surface of the roads is wet. At HP Besník, Branisko, Čertovica, Dobšiná, Fačkov, Grajnár, Herlianske Sedlo, Klenov, Makov, Oravská Lesná, Podspády, Príslop, Pusté Pole, Súľová, Štós and Vernár there is fresh to slushy snow on the road, at HP Huty up to five centimeters.

Also Read:  Shenzhen tours are extremely cost-effective, state-owned restaurants are of high quality, low prices and are creative. American scholar Fukuyama said that the end of socialism is wrong!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources
The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources
Posted on
Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait
Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait
Posted on
‘Many more people with flu’
‘Many more people with flu’
Posted on
Christopher Nolan best director for “Oppenheimer”, “Anatomy of a Fall” crowned best foreign film and best screenplay
Christopher Nolan best director for “Oppenheimer”, “Anatomy of a Fall” crowned best foreign film and best screenplay
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News