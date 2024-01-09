Roanne: a new teleconsultation service offered at the Health Space on rue Salengro

#Roanne #teleconsultation #service #offered #Health #Space #rue #Salengro

The Loire pharmacy, based at the Espace santé Maurice-Marchand, rue Salengro, now offers remote consultations with general practitioners and specialists via a medical teleconsultation booth. A complementary tool that is developing across the territory.

She has been welcoming her first patients for around two weeks at 14 rue Salengro. Installed in an independent space, the gondola is operational, equipped with its connected objects: blood pressure monitor, stethoscope, pulse oximeter, dermatoscope and even otoscope allowing exploration of the external ear. Enough to ensure remote consultations with health professionals, general practitioners or specialists. A type of terminal which has greatly increased in the urban area and throughout Roannais in recent months.

Here, the Pharmacie de la Loire used the Tessan system, already present in Roanne, Coteau and Lentigny.

. “This new service is part of our approach aimed at facilitating access to care for the greatest number of Roanne residents,” says Didier Marchand, president of Santé Mut Roanne, recalling that 13,000 patients would be without a treating doctor in the north of the region. Loire.

Faced with difficulties in accessing care

“This teleconsultation system allows us to provide an answer. Of course, it’s not perfect and we would prefer to have five or ten more doctors in the sector, but we don’t have them! This type of teleconsultation is part of the range of solutions to respond to difficulties in accessing care.”

Lack of doctors: “we are not yet at the bottom of the wave”.

A growing and worrying problem for Didier Marchand, who believes that in terms of the lack of doctors, “we are not yet at the bottom of the wave. In the years to come, many people will unscrew their plates when they retire.” Enough to plunge some patients into real disarray, as evidenced by Pascale Malecki, pharmacist and co-director with Céline Vallar, of the Pharmacie de la Loire.

“Every day, we see distraught patients, without a treating doctor; people who really cry. Enough to have a pit in your stomach.” People who, unable to be cared for by general practitioners or specialists overwhelmed by overloaded schedules, were often referred to emergency services until now.“We moved towards this teleconsultation because we really noted strong needs,” summarizes the professional, who now has a new option to offer. With associated supervision. “We do not leave a patient alone in front of the machine, as can sometimes be seen, and which then gives cause for concern,” explains Didier Marchand. “We must pay attention to the lack of control, to the “health business” side. It is not a question of falling into excesses like the idea of ​​seeing terminals in stations, which is an unspeakable stupidity (the SNCF mentioned a project to deploy 300 terminals by 2028 which aroused the wrath of health professionals, Editor’s note

). Support is essential. »Céline Vallar and Pascale Malecki, the two co-managers of the pharmacy, were trained in this new equipment.

Patients are in fact welcomed by pharmacists who are there to guide them initially and redirect them if necessary towards a traditional consultation. “This can allow us to have a first opinion and initial support. This can also avoid complications in the future, for pathologies that could be treated quickly, such as urinary infections,” adds Pascale Malecki.

For what symptoms?

Accessible to patients from the age of 2, this medical service can be requested for ENT conditions, digestive disorders and dermatological conditions, for example. It can also be requested for prescription renewals, but not for extensions of sick leave. It is accessible by making an appointment via Doctolib. As for the prices, they are identical to those charged in the office, with the same coverage (third-party payment and mutual insurance), without any increase. Tessan lists some 850 devices already deployed in France on its website.



The doctors at the health center are rather favorable to the system

The Espace santé multi-professional health center now has four general practitioners, representing the equivalent of three full-time workers (and interns) who have rather well received this new service offered just a stone’s throw away. “The problem is that we no longer have enough time to monitor our patients and take on new ones. Our schedules are overflowing,” analyzes Dr. Morgan Weber, for whom this service will allow doctors to “relieve them of certain things, even if we won’t do everything via teleconsultation.” According to him, this type of device can be a response to “acute infectious diseases such as colds, flu, ear infections, sore throats, which, in the office, can easily be time-consuming. The acute, whether it is seen by me or someone else… The main thing is that it is treated and that I can follow my patients in the long term.”

Aurélie Marchadier

Medadom, another major service provider in the sector, has deployed around ten terminals in the urban area.