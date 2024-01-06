Rob de Nijs can no longer do anything himself due to Parkinson’s disease Backbiting

#Rob #Nijs #longer #due #Parkinsons #disease #Backbiting

Jan 6, 2024 at 11:21 AM Update: 39 minutes ago

Rob de Nijs is “completely dependent on care 24 hours a day,” says his wife Jet AD. The singer suffers from Parkinson’s disease. “When he switched to a large wheelchair, it took me more effort than Rob himself.”

The 81-year-old singer gave his farewell concert in the Ziggo Dome a year and a half ago. The television recording received the Televizier-Ring Impact Award in October. But otherwise 2023 was a tough year, his 55-year-old wife Jet tells it AD.

De Nijs’ wife has a background in nursing and takes care of the singer on her own. She talks in the newspaper about the challenges for the family.

“When Rob moved to a large wheelchair – a huge, cumbersome device – it took more effort for me than Rob himself,” says Jet. “That disease is always there anyway, if you also get all kinds of attributes in the room where you live, then you really can’t ignore it anymore. Mega confrontational.”

‘He still sings so beautifully’

Health problems almost killed De Nijs several times. He spent months in a rehabilitation center. Other family members also had health problems. For example, De Nijs’ eleven-year-old son had to go to the hospital because of appendicitis. In addition, Jet and Rob’s godchild got leukemia and Jet’s mother died. “As a family we realize again how fragile and unstable life is,” says Jet.

The couple can no longer make plans and according to Jet the singer can no longer do anything himself. “But we still have great conversations together.” Her husband watches documentaries, listens to music and occasionally sings. “He still sings so beautifully. Then I get moved.”

Jet would like to guide De Nijs to the end. “Maybe caregiving is one of the purest forms of love, because I don’t think you can do this if you don’t love someone that much.”