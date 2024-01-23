Robbery at Argos gas station in Drachten

#Robbery #Argos #gas #station #Drachten

Tue January 23, 2024, 8:01 PM

DRACHTEN – The Argos gas station on the Noorderdwarsvaart in Drachten was robbed by two boys on Tuesday evening. The police were alerted to the robbery around 7:49 p.m.

At this time it is unclear what exactly happened.

The police have launched a Burgernet campaign to look for the perpetrator(s). It concerns two boys who were dressed in gray and black. At the time of the robbery they were drying balaclavas and hoods.

The police are calling on people not to take action because the young people can be violent. They are estimated to be between the ages of 15 and 18 years old. Witnesses who saw something are urged to call 911 immediately.

Also Read:  Accident with a Catholic Church vehicle leaves one dead and three injured on EN 230 -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners
Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners
Posted on
But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros
But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros
Posted on
7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks
7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks
Posted on
Three things to know about the coming ice
Three things to know about the coming ice
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News