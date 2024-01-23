Robbery at Argos gas station in Drachten

#Robbery #Argos #gas #station #Drachten

Tue January 23, 2024, 8:01 PM

DRACHTEN – The Argos gas station on the Noorderdwarsvaart in Drachten was robbed by two boys on Tuesday evening. The police were alerted to the robbery around 7:49 p.m.

At this time it is unclear what exactly happened.

The police have launched a Burgernet campaign to look for the perpetrator(s). It concerns two boys who were dressed in gray and black. At the time of the robbery they were drying balaclavas and hoods.

The police are calling on people not to take action because the young people can be violent. They are estimated to be between the ages of 15 and 18 years old. Witnesses who saw something are urged to call 911 immediately.