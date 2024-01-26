Robert De Niro (80) about nine-month-old daughter: ‘Wonderful’ | Backbiting

Robert De Niro has spoken for the first time about his nine-month-old daughter Gia. In conversation with AARP the eighty-year-old actor says he is thrilled to have become a father again.

“It feels fantastic,” De Niro said. “All my worries disappear like snow in the sun when I look at her. It’s miraculous.”

The American actor wonders, according AARP with tears in her eyes, whether it will remain that way when Gia gets older. “But she’s so very sweet – the way she looks at you, takes you in and observes you…”

In May, De Niro announced that he had had a seventh child. The girl is named Gia Virginia and is the first child to have the Killers of the Flower Moonactor got with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen (45). Chen works as a martial arts teacher and met De Niro on the set of The Internin which she played a small role.

De Niro has six other children, ranging in age from 12 to 52, with three different women.

