Robert Fico bought an apartment near Horsky Park – Správy

Prime Minister Robert Fico lived for years in a sublet in Bonaparte with the now-convicted tax cheat Ladislav Bašternák. Subsequently, he stayed at the Hilton hotel and later at the mansion in Vinosady. Hospodárske noviny reported today that the Prime Minister bought an apartment in Bratislava near the Horsky Park.

Fico bought the apartment under Kalvária at the end of last year, the cadastre carried out the transfer just before Christmas. Robert Fico has been living in the same apartment until now, but subleasing it with his party colleague Dušan Muňko. Plus 7 days first reported on Fico’s sublease at the beginning of 2021.

Fico, after information from the SME daily that only the terrace of the apartment is so big that a helicopter could land on it, made a video in which he stated that the apartment has three rooms and has several balconies, which he drew with a marker on the blackboard.

The apartment is located on the top floor of the new building Sokolská Residence, there is only one other apartment on this floor.

Only Prime Minister Robert Fico’s name appears on the title deed, his wife Svetlana is not in the document. There is no encumbrance on the apartment, so the apartment was not mortgaged in favor of the bank for the purpose of a loan. According to Plus 7 days, the apartment was already worth more than 600,000 euros in 2021.

Until 2019, Robert Fico had a lease agreement with convicted Ladislav Bašternák for a luxury apartment in the Bonaparte complex. The contract with him was only terminated by the bankruptcy administrator of Bašternák’s confiscated property after Bašternák’s conviction for tax fraud. In an apartment with a floor area of ​​more than 300 square meters, the marble floors were the only thing that remained in the apartment after Fic – he took everything else from the apartment, from the kitchen unit, to the sanitary ware, to the tiles, doors and door frames.

The apartment was sold in a bankruptcy auction for 1.58 million euros to a Czech buyer. Today, the owner is again a Slovak and once again close to Robert Fico – it is Miroslav Strašifták, owner of the EVKA agency. The agency participated in the Smer campaign and benefited from an expensive event to present the logo of the Slovak presidency in the EU, which was talked about by former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zuzana Hlávková.

The rent did not reach the market price, Robert Fico paid 2,650 euros for an apartment with an area of ​​377 square meters at one of the most lucrative addresses in Bratislava.

