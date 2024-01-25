Robert ten Brink says goodbye to his faithful four-legged friend: ‘Hello friend’ | RTL Boulevard

“After more than 12 years, his cheerful, funny, boisterous dog’s life came to an end yesterday,” the grieving owner wrote. The presenter says that the vet put him to sleep at home ‘in a super soft, peaceful way’. “He was too ill to continue,” says Robert.

“We called him a human dog, a stuffed animal,” he continues. ‘The only Labrador in the world who didn’t like swimming…’ Dr. Love lovingly concludes with the words: ‘Thank you for your unconditional friendship and support in difficult times. Bye friend.’

Robert’s wife Roos also reflects on his death with snapshots of Coen. ‘Hello dearest, coolest, prettiest, great hug Coen. Thank you for more than 12 years of unconditional love.’

Robert and Roos tied the knot 43 years ago and gave birth to five daughters together. Family expansion does not stop there; In addition to dog Coen, the couple also has dog Pippa, two rabbits and a cat.

Aran Bade was allowed to spend a day with Dr. Love during the recording of the All You Need Is Love-Christmas special:

People's Party public officials banned from having dual party memberships Huang Shanshan: It will be handled in accordance with the procedures
"Give him a hundred million"
Tano Ortiz regrets the draw of Rayados vs. Querétaro – Fox Sports
Santiago de Cali, headquarters of the first Destination Tourism Summit in Health, Wellness and International Medicine 2024 –
