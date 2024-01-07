Robert ten Brink will read to prevent dereading among young people | Book & Culture

#Robert #ten #Brink #read #prevent #dereading #among #young #people #Book #Culture

Jan 7, 2024 at 7:50 AM Update: an hour ago

Robert ten Brink, Meral Polat and Gerda Havertong are participating in the National Reading Breakfast this year. They are part of a large group of celebrities who will read aloud at schools on Wednesday, January 24.

They do this to emphasize how important it is for children to be encouraged to read more at home.

Other participants are comedian Rayen Panday, presenter Sofie van den Enk and former actress Maryam Hassouni. Mayor Ahmed Marcouch of Arnhem, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem of Eindhoven and Princess Laurentien will also read, reports the book association CPNB.

Children who are read to a lot develop vocabulary faster, can spell better and learn to understand texts faster. The Reading and Writing Foundation recently announced that the rate at which children’s skills in this area are deteriorating “is more severe than expected”. Teenagers in the Netherlands read worse than their peers in many other countries.

More than one in three Dutch children does not reach the basic level for reading. This means that they are unable to understand a text and make connections between information from the text and things they already knew. In 2012, one in seven children had difficulty with this.

Image: BrunoPress

Read more about:

CPNBBoekenRobert ten BrinkMedia and Culture

Also Read:  'Home Alone' star goes crazy over the same question: "I want them to stop"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Bucks history with a great game against the Rockets; he is only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Bucks history with a great game against the Rockets; he is only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Posted on
Early dementia – which 15 factors increase the risk
Early dementia – which 15 factors increase the risk
Posted on
Prevention of femicide: Psychological support for men arrested for domestic violence called for
Prevention of femicide: Psychological support for men arrested for domestic violence called for
Posted on
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Attacking Its Territory Using North Korean-Made Missiles
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Attacking Its Territory Using North Korean-Made Missiles
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News