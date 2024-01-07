Robert ten Brink will read to prevent dereading among young people | Book & Culture

#Robert #ten #Brink #read #prevent #dereading #among #young #people #Book #Culture

Jan 7, 2024 at 7:50 AM Update: an hour ago

Robert ten Brink, Meral Polat and Gerda Havertong are participating in the National Reading Breakfast this year. They are part of a large group of celebrities who will read aloud at schools on Wednesday, January 24.

They do this to emphasize how important it is for children to be encouraged to read more at home.

Other participants are comedian Rayen Panday, presenter Sofie van den Enk and former actress Maryam Hassouni. Mayor Ahmed Marcouch of Arnhem, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem of Eindhoven and Princess Laurentien will also read, reports the book association CPNB.

Children who are read to a lot develop vocabulary faster, can spell better and learn to understand texts faster. The Reading and Writing Foundation recently announced that the rate at which children’s skills in this area are deteriorating “is more severe than expected”. Teenagers in the Netherlands read worse than their peers in many other countries.

More than one in three Dutch children does not reach the basic level for reading. This means that they are unable to understand a text and make connections between information from the text and things they already knew. In 2012, one in seven children had difficulty with this.

Image: BrunoPress

CPNBBoekenRobert ten BrinkMedia and Culture