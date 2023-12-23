Roberto Brasero predicts the arrival of a fearsome phenomenon at Christmas: “Caution on the roads”

#Roberto #Brasero #predicts #arrival #fearsome #phenomenon #Christmas #Caution #roads

A powerful anticyclone is going to be the protagonist of this Christmas. Just one week before December 25, Roberto Brasero makes his weather forecast on Antena 3 in order to inform citizens about the phenomena that we will endure during the final stretch of the year.

The Christmas “menu” will have the following ingredients: frost, fog and sun. Between now and Christmas we are going to see very little rain or snow. “This Wednesday a front could arrive that would travel through the extreme north with some rain and snowfall; rainfall that would be weak in general and somewhat more intense in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, and with snowfall in the western Pyrenees during Wednesday and Thursday,” explains Brasero.

For Friday, the probability of fronts arriving with precipitation is much lower. And for the following weekend and Christmas Day, although still It is too early to make a good forecast“a blocking anticyclone will prevent precipitation and allow frost, fog or sunshine.”

Regarding temperatures, “with those clear skies, the result of high pressure, when night comes, the little heat that has accumulated during the day ends up dispersing through the atmosphere and the temperatures drop below 0º, generating frost.”

The weather presenter highlights a spectacular phenomenon: the chicelladas. They are droplets of fog water frozen on the surface that form when fog and frost come together. In this sense, Brasero warns: “Caution on foggy roads, where it can also freeze and give rise to freezing fog, which is another way of calling the same phenomenon: in general, when it is deposited – and we see it – that is when we call it white cencellada, rocío or scarcha.”

On the other hand, the thermal inversion stands out: when the air temperature, instead of falling as we rise in altitude, which is the norm, rises more and more. “When we have inversion, the fog stays longer and in large cities prone to air pollution it has another consequence: the famous pollution beret appears,” he explains.

We will have to wait to see how the final stretch of the year progresses, but Brasero says that it is not unreasonable to think that this anticyclone will remain and accompany us until the first days of 2024: “There is a lot left for that and everything can change from one day to the next “, sentence.