Roberto Brasero sets a date for the arrival of a fearsome phenomenon that is going to ruin your Christmas

Roberto Brasero has set a date for the arrival of a fearsome phenomenon that Christmas is going to ruin your life. You will have to face a change that can hit you completely and that will be especially worrying if you live in certain parts of the country. You better prepare for the worst, one of the most important weather experts in our country, Roberto Brasero, already has a forecast ready for these dates that perhaps we could not expect. This is the fearsome phenomenon that worries Spain these holidays.

He time expert has tried to get ahead to the weather forecast and has given some data that makes your hair stand on end. It is not easy to work with statistics that may or may not indicate a change over time, but Brasero has achieved it.

Try to come up with a broad forecast for these dates, so that the changes do not catch us off guard. It is always better to be prepared for the arrival of bad weather that can affect us in a few days of lime and sand. We can have the anticyclone with us, but also see some fronts passing that put our safety at risk.

It is more important than ever, if we have to make longer trips than would be usual, to keep an eye on the weather forecast. In this way we can avoid getting into a traffic jam or seeing water arrive unexpectedly with vehicle conditions that may not be adequate.

Roberto Brasero launches his forecast

As Brasero has warned from his El Tiempo channel: “It is still not safe and the forecast could change again in the coming days. But today the model of European Prediction Center sees changes in time for next week that could affect our country. “This way we would have two faces of the weather: an anticyclone for Christmas Eve and Christmas and possible passage of fronts with rain and snow in some areas of Spain for New Year’s Eve and New Year.”

The rain has made an appearance in the Canary Islands, but everything seems to indicate that it will go down in history today: “By Sunday the storm in the Canary Islands should have left and the time will be divided between fog banks in the usual areas and the skies sunny in the rest for Christmas Eve and that would also be Christmas Day. In between, the night of Christmas Eve would leave us frozen in a good part of the interior of the peninsula, especially the center and northern half.”

We will have to prepare for the change with the arrival of the new year, according to weather maps: “Starting on Wednesday, the arrival of a first front is expected that could begin to change over time, with rain between Wednesday and Thursday and snowfall in areas of the middle north. In principle, this front and its rainfall would be weak, very similar to what we have had this week. The doubt comes later: either we return to the anticyclone as happened this week or the door is left open for more fronts to arrive, something that is now also beginning to be contemplated.”

So we will see the arrival of two fronts that will put these holidays in check. They are going to be difficult, especially in the north of the country, although that does not mean that we are confident. Water and rain will be the protagonists of this Christmas week in which we will experience days of relative stability.