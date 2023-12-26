Roberto Martínez and the future of Nuno Santos in the National Team: «There are many players ahead…» – Sporting

The national coach also addressed Paulinho’s case regarding selectable players

Roberto Martínez has already been present in more than a handful of games at the José Alvalade Stadium, where he saw up close some of Sporting’s players eligible for the Quinas formation, including Paulinho and Nuno Santos. Both were already present in the Portuguese squad’s pre-call squad, but were never called up by the national coach, who, in an interview with Sport TV, opened the book a little about his options.

In an interview that will be released in full on Tuesday night, the 50-year-old selector was clear in ensuring that both Paulinho and Nuno Santos face strong competition in their positions in the context of the national team.

“Now Paulinho has a difficulty, with another striker at Sporting [o Gyökeres]. Direct competitiveness. But we have players like André Silva, who is fit again, Beto, in the same position, but very different, and a younger player, Tiago Tomás, who has been doing well in the Bundesliga. The choice is to have, until now, two strikers. But we are following what Paulinho is doing”, revealed Martínez about the case of the 31-year-old Sporting forward who is already a Portuguese international.

Regarding Nuno Santos, the Spanish coach also admitted the issue of strong competition in the left position. “For us, Nuno Santos is a player with very high physical capacity. But we have Nuno Mendes, who can do the same, Raphael Guerreiro, who has already played in that position, Rafael Leão, who not in the same role, but in the same area with a different structure. Nuno Santos has a difficulty: he has many players in front”, pointed out Roberto Martínez. By Record

