ROC van Amsterdam launches vegan pastry training: ‘Specialist pastry chefs are not cookie bakers’ | Domestic

Amsterdam – From whipped cream cake and butter cake to chocolates, bavarois and petit fours: the pastry shop makes extensive use of animal products. After all, butter, milk and eggs often form the building blocks of pastry. However, there is reportedly increasing demand for vegan treats that avoid animal ingredients. The ROC of Amsterdam is therefore launching the country’s first vegan pastry training course.

The scoop was announced on Monday morning at the opening of the Horecava in the Amsterdam RAI. On the occasion, master chef and master pastry chef Rudolph van Veen received the first vegan delicacies. The enthusiastic TV chef licked his fingers. “Delicious,” he says as he attentively tastes a vegan chocolate macaron. “It is really an art to keep the cookie airy and crispy without using egg whites.”

Recipe overhauled

ROC teachers Stef van Zoomeren and Dennis de Jong can confirm this. For weeks, the pastry chefs worked on the perfect recipe for vegan macarons, chocolates, bavarois, cookies and other vegan sweets. “Traditional preparation methods had to be overhauled and that was quite a challenge,” De Jong explains. “Because without butter a bonbon will not be smooth and without egg white a macaron will not set.”

But it came for the baker. An alternative was found for the animal ingredients. “For example, the butter in the chocolates has been replaced by coconut fat and the protein normally used for macarons has been replaced by a protein extracted from chickpeas or potatoes.”

Potato protein in a refined sweet cookie such as a macaron may sound a bit strange, but let’s be honest: the vegan patisserie that can be tasted at the Horecava on Monday is absolutely in no way inferior to the regular patisserie in terms of taste.

Yet it raises the question of why vegan patisserie needs to be marketed and why people have to struggle with complicated vegan recipes. Why make it difficult when it can be easy? “We simply cannot avoid it,” says Van Zoomeren. “There is increasing awareness about the environment and animal welfare and more demand for plant-based food. It is the future.”

The ROC is therefore launching the one-year BBL Vegan Patisserie course. “Where professionals can specialize in vegan pastry,” says De Jong.

Cake bakers

The ROC expects a lot of interest in the training. “The time when you, as a pastry chef or pastry chef, are dismissed as a cookie baker is really over,” says Van Zoomeren. “The pastry has now been elevated to an art.” TV chef Van Veen agrees. “An international career awaits those who are ambitious. From America to Austria: there is a lot of demand for skilled pastry chefs.” He is happy that the ROC of Amsterdam is ‘pulling the chestnuts out of the fire.’ “This training is a harbinger for the future.”

That leaves one pressing question. Not the chef’s secret recipe, but how does a pastry chef maintain his weight amid all those delicacies? Van Veen has the redeeming answer. “Not in the many is the good, but in the good is the many.”

On January 27, the ROC is organizing an open day for the training.

