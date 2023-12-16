ROCK MUSIC – Iraimbilanja unveils a new album

Yesterday, at Kudeta Anosy, during the meeting of the Iraimbilanja group with the press

Iconic rock band, Iraimbilanja, are preparing to launch their new album on December 23 with an exceptional show at Kudeta Anosy, marking the Christmas festivities. On the occasion of its 40 years on stage, the group will unveil its latest opus entitled

“Iray fo, iray mozika”, including more than ten new tracks, testifying to the group’s inexhaustible creativity. “We are currently in the recording phase in our own studio for the new album. You will discover brand new titles, still in the rock style that we have created over the last year, but also some old titles carefully preserved in our reserves. For this album, we opted for the FLAC format in order to protect our new work against piracy,” shares Andriampaniry Raveloarison, also known as Niry, the eldest of the group.

The album promises to feature tracks such as “Tampoketsa”, “Iray fo, iray saina” and many more. Niry highlights the varied themes covered in the album, ranging from environmental protection to love and friendship. “To launch the album, we will offer a live performance at Kudeta on December 23, a special Christmas celebration with our fans. The first part of the show will be dedicated to Christmas titles, followed by our own compositions, then our emblematic titles,” he adds. Dating back to 1983, the group was formed by brothers Niry, Batata, Papay and Roger, who were later joined by Felana, Tina and Tommy.

Nicole Rafalimananjara