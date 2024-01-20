ROCK MUSIC – Singer Ken leaves Mage 4

Ken devotes himself to a new musical project by abandoning the group Mage4

Ready for a new adventure. Fans of the group Mage 4 were surprised yesterday by the announcement of the departure of Ken, the group’s emblematic vocal lead for 20 years. The news shook the musical community which has become accustomed to Ken’s powerful and charismatic voice within the Malagasy rock group. Ken explains his departure because of his new project focused on a different musical style which no longer fits with Mage 4’s musical genre which is Rock.

“I want to focus on urban music fused with rock. I want to expand my audience, because rock music is not for everyone. I want to share my music with a more diverse audience by exploring other musical styles. I made this proposal to the group a year ago, but Mage 4 remains fundamentally a rock group. I asked for their blessing to continue this solo project, from which the group Ken was born. However, I would not have become what I am today without the essential contribution of Mage 4. This group helped me explore my talent in the world of music. I am extremely proud to have been part of this adventure. I’ll come back one day. Thank you for everything,” Ken emphasizes.

New adventure

Ken, who has been the lead vocal for two decades, has received the blessing of the entire Mage 4 team to carry out his projects. “We wish him the best. We had some memorable moments with him. He propelled the group to the top, both nationally and internationally. He still masters all the songs assigned to him. We are brothers forever.

Mage 4 once, Mage 4 forever. Regarding the person who will replace him, we will organize auditions to find a new vocal lead,” expresses Elysé, the keyboardist of the group Mage 4, originally from Toliara.

Note that it was Elysé and Gégé who recruited Ken to join the Mage 4 group at the time. Despite Ken’s departure, Mage 4 will continue to carry on the rock legacy, while Ken continues his solo musical adventure.

Nicole Rafalimananjara