Rock sample of Bennu is accessible | National Geographic

Rock sample Bennu accessible National Geographic

In September 2023, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft brought home the rock samples collected on the asteroid Bennu. Just by looking at the sample collection container, it became clear that there was material from the asteroid on the outside, so an extra dose was received in addition to the required amount. Since these samples are incredibly expensive, the greatest possible care was taken during the unfolding process.

Most of us wouldn’t even be able to drive a nail under these conditions, let alone operate precision tools to unlock the results of a $1.4 billion mission.

Source: NASA / Robert Markowitz

In addition, the work was carried out by placing the container to be opened inside a glove box, so that no dirt from the ground could get on the samples. So it was not exactly an easy task for the professionals. In addition, the two fastening elements of the top of the tank could only be opened with a specially developed tool for this purpose, as they were quite stuck.

After the appropriate device was designed and prepared, on January 10, 2024, these fasteners were released, and the inside of the tank became accessible.

The particles in the opened sample collection container will soon be repackaged into the final containers, which will then be partly stored by NASA for the long term and partly subjected to various tests in the near future. The researchers are also creating a catalog of these samples, which will be published by NASA later this year. Based on the catalog, it will be possible to apply for samples for scientific tests or presentations.