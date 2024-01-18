Rocked by Corruption Scandal, Singapore Minister Resigns

#Rocked #Corruption #Scandal #Singapore #Minister #Resigns

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A corruption scandal is now rocking Singapore. One of the ministers even resigned.

The official announcement was made by the office of Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong Thursday (18/1/2024). S. Irawan left his post as Minister of Transportation after he was charged with 27 offenses in a corruption investigation.

“Iswaran submitted his resignation on January 16 after receiving official notification regarding the allegations against him,” said the Singapore PM’s office, published AFP.

Not only in government, he also resigned from parliament and his party, the People’s Action Party (PAP). Iswaran also promised to return the money received as part of his salary and allowances since his arrest.

“I reject the allegations in the indictment and will now focus on clearing my name,” Iswaran wrote in his resignation letter, which was published on the PM’s office website.

In fact, the case has been ongoing since July 2023. At that time, Iswaran was detained but was released on bail.

His corruption case also ensnared a well-known hotel tycoon and one of Singapore’s richest people, Ong Beng Seng. He is the executive of Hotel Properties Limited, which was also arrested on the same day as Iswaran in 2023 and was also released on bail.

Ong is known to have been instrumental in helping bring the Formula One (F1) Grand Prix to Singapore in 2008. This was a big blow for Singapore, where corruption investigations are rare in the city-state.

Not the First Scandal

However, in 2023, a number of scandals will emerge in Lee Hsien Loong’s cabinet. Apart from Iswaran’s arrest last year, there were two PAP DPRD members who resigned due to cheating.

Previously, two heavyweight cabinet members were investigated for allegedly getting help in renting a sprawling colonial-era bungalow. But later cleared of all wrongdoing.

This then saw Lee Hsien Loong face criticism over an alleged lack of transparency in the way the government handled the scandal. This includes questions about whether the standards set by the party’s founding leaders have been eroded.

“The Iswaran corruption case is the most politically significant in Singapore’s history,” said Eugene Tan, a law professor at Singapore Management University.

“But I think any fair-minded observer will look at Singapore’s track record, will look at how this case has been handled so far, and will not think that this tough anti-corruption stance is just talk,” he said.

“Questions remain as to why this was not discovered sooner, and whether the level of transparency and public reporting by senior officials in the Singapore system is adequate,” said another observer, political scientist at the National University of Singapore, Ian Chong.

“This also raises the question of whether high salaries are enough to prevent corruption, where people always want more,” he added.

Salary of Singapore Minister

On the official Public Service Division website quoted on Wednesday (12/7/2023), the minister’s monthly salary in Singapore starts from 46,750 Singapore dollars or the equivalent of IDR 535 million. This figure It results in an annual salary of 935,000 dollars, of which 607,750 dollars is fixed and the rest is additional variables such as bonuses.

In 2012, when the Minister’s salary was last adjusted, the monthly salary at the benchmark level was 55,000 dollars which means an annual salary of 1,100,000 dollars. Of that amount, the fixed salary is 715,000 dollars and the rest is variable.

The benchmark for entry-level ministers is based on the average income of the 1,000 highest-earning Singaporeans with a 40% “discount” to reflect the “ethos of political service”.

