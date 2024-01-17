#Rockstar #Games #Remedys #logos #similar #TakeTwo #claims #dispute #court

Another lawsuit is brewing in the gaming industry. This time, Remedy studio’s new logo is being addressed, which is said to cause confusion for potential customers.

Take-Two raised objections to Remedy’s new logo

Allegedly, it looks too similar to the logo Rockstar Games

If no agreement is reached, the dispute will be resolved in court

Studio Remedy Entertainment used the iconic logo in the form of the letter R with a hub for more than 20 years, only last year in April there was a fundamental change and the introduction of a new visual identity. If only the creators knew that the revitalized logo would cause so many problems.

The same letter is also used by the Rockstar Games studio. Parent company Take-Two Interactive decided that Remedy’s modified logo was too similar, so it decided to take legal action.

Server Respawn First reported that Take-Two has objected to two trademarks registered by studio Remedy in the UK for the use of the new logo. It justified the objections by claiming that the logo could confuse potential customers.

It is not yet ruled out that both parties will agree on a solution, otherwise the court will decide.

Similar inconveniences have already been solved in Remedy. The very first logo in 1996 caused a lot of concern for the management of the Finnish studio, because its design was strikingly reminiscent of the identity of the LucasArts company. And she also threatened to take the matter to court.