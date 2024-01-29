Rodriguinho and Bin Laden rotate and defend Davi

#Rodriguinho #Bin #Laden #rotate #defend #Davi

In recent days, the Bahian Davi Brito became the main target of the “BBB 24” house. However, some brothers are starting to notice that it is becoming a persecution. During the early hours of this Monday (29), Rodriguinho, Bin Laden and Fernanda talked about Wanessa Camargo’s stance with the app driver.

The three were in the room, when the pagodeiro raised an alert about the position of Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter. “I’m bothered by this thing with Wanessa, where everyone only looks at their side. It’s only your side that’s important, only what you’ve experienced. I don’t like these things”, she began.

Then, Rodriguinho continued: “Didn’t the guy come ‘shooting’ me from the beginning? Then, when I spoke, there’s that thing where we talk and: ‘no, the guy is firm’. All that’s left to say is that I’m feeling exceeding”. “This shit happened now from him [Davi], that he talked about Yasmin, who had already spent some time in fact. ‘Now, I saw the trigger of what I experienced. Now, he’s bad'”, continues Rodriguinho, reproducing Wanessa’s statements about Davi.

The singer also pointed out that the singer makes all the fights fall on Davi: “She always finds a way to fall into the story that he [Davi], always him. Okay, we saw that a long time ago, that’s why we voted for him, we already saw it. But it always stays… I can’t take it there,” he said.

Wanessa puts David on the agenda of Bin Laden’s brigade

Still during the conversation this morning, Rodriguinho commented that Wanessa Camargo said she observed Davi’s behavior while MC Bin Laden argued with Isabelle. “But this discussion had nothing to do with him!”, Rodriguinho told the brothers.

Also Read:  Racilor Tavern in Cluj, closed a month after its inauguration. Huge fine for Pescobar

Before closing the matter, the pagodeiro leaves a warning for Bin: “We are Pipoca, Camarote here is Wanessa and Yasmin. And let’s go. For me, it’s no problem either. But I don’t like this positioning.”

It is worth mentioning that bin Laden has been noticing since Saturday (27) that both he and the house are excluding Davi Brito from activities. Mainly, after the funk singer spoke to the psychologist and began to state that no one can judge the other and that it is not possible to know what is right or wrong within reality.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Imelda ends 2023 with the 500th treatment of benign prostate enlargement: “Don’t wait to seek help” (Bonheiden)
Imelda ends 2023 with the 500th treatment of benign prostate enlargement: “Don’t wait to seek help” (Bonheiden)
Posted on
Child pornography of Donny M. not investigated for death of Gino (9) due to police error | Domestic
Child pornography of Donny M. not investigated for death of Gino (9) due to police error | Domestic
Posted on
The Mystery of Brad Pitt’s Face Not Aging at the Age of 60, Allegedly Plastic Surgery
The Mystery of Brad Pitt’s Face Not Aging at the Age of 60, Allegedly Plastic Surgery
Posted on
Messi claims the throne of Arabia
Messi claims the throne of Arabia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News