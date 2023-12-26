Roger Moore had a very bizarre requirement for his James Bond films

#Roger #Moore #bizarre #requirement #James #Bond #films

James Bond is one of the longest-running film franchises in history. It all started in 1962 with Dr. No in which the legendary Sean Connery took on the role and we are now 24 films further. Roger Moore was the fourth actor to play the role and reportedly had a bizarre requirement for all his Bond films.

With such a large number of films and six different actors portraying the iconic spy, there are naturally many special stories about things that went on behind the scenes.

Roger Moore

Roger Moore was the third actor to take on the role of James Bond. In 1969, George Lazenby took over from Sean Connery for one film, but Connery returned two years later. Diamonds Are Forever and played the role for the last time Never Say Never Again.

In 1973, Moore made his debut in Live and Let Die, the eighth film in the series. Of all the actors who played Bond, Moore has appeared in the most films and is therefore an icon. On May 23, 2017, Roger Moore passed away at the age of 89.

cigarette

Roger Moore’s first Bond contract was infamous because Moore reportedly added a condition that required him to have an “endless supply” of cigars.

And of course, because he was playing Bond, it had to be the finest hand-rolled Montecristo cigars, resulting in one bill for a single Bond film coming to £3,176.50.

Other iron

A supply of cigars was not the only requirement Moore had to play the coveted role of 007. Because Moore felt he looked uncomfortable when he ran, he wanted a stuntman to be used for scenes where Bond had to sprint.

It was also notable that the actor had a phobia of firearms. This phobia arose when a gun exploded in his hand while serving in the army. Since then, he blinked whenever he heard a loud bang.