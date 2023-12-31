Rohan Dennis, former world time trial champion, accused of killing his wife in a car accident

#Rohan #Dennis #world #time #trial #champion #accused #killing #wife #car #accident

Rohan Dennis (33), time trial world champion in 2018 and 2019, has been arrested in Australia as the main suspect in the accident that ended the life of his wife, Melissa Hoskins (32), a former professional cyclist who participated in the Olympic Games. from 2012 and 2016. According to the Australian press, the events occurred north of Adelaide, in front of Hoskins’ house, who was hit by a truck.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition by emergency services but nothing could be done to save his life. Rohan Dennis was arrested and charged with manslaughter by reckless driving and endangering human life; He was released on bail to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

Rohan Dennis, active since 2009, had been a member of the Jumbo-Visma team since 2022. His contract ended today, from which he officially retired from cycling.

