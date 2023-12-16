ROK-U.S. leaders hold phone call in case of North Korean nuclear scenario crisis during ROK-U.S. joint military exercises next year

#ROKU.S #leaders #hold #phone #call #case #North #Korean #nuclear #scenario #crisis #ROKU.S #joint #military #exercises #year

◀ Anchor ▶

South Korea and the United States held the second Nuclear Consultative Group meeting and discussed a joint strategy against North Korea’s nuclear threat.

We decided to create a system that would allow the leaders of the two countries to communicate immediately in the event of a nuclear crisis and to include a nuclear operation scenario in next year’s ROK-US joint exercises.

This is a report from correspondent Kang Na-rim from New York.

◀ Report ▶

Korea-US consultative body to respond to North Korean nuclear weapons, Nuclear Consultative Group.

At the second meeting held in Washington, USA, the two countries agreed to prepare comprehensive guidelines to curb the North Korean nuclear threat by the middle of next year.

[김태효/국가안보실 1차장]



″It can be said to be a comprehensive guideline on how to suppress and respond to North Korea’s nuclear threat. How will the two countries share sensitive nuclear-related information and how will they establish a security system? ″

In particular, South Korea and the United States agreed from the beginning to establish an integrated extended deterrence system to jointly respond to North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

The concept has changed from waiting for nuclear retaliation from the United States if North Korea launches a nuclear attack to one in which South Korea and the United States respond together from the beginning.

Kim Tae-hyo, First Deputy Director of the National Security Office, who attended as our chief representative, explained, “It is a deterrence system that can utilize America’s powerful nuclear assets at any time.”

[김태효/국가안보실 1차장]



″(ROK-US) are continuing to refine the integration and operational concept of nuclear and non-nuclear forces applicable to the Korean Peninsula to the extent that joint operations are possible.″

Accordingly, next year’s ROK-US joint exercises will include a nuclear operation scenario.

This is the first time the two countries are practicing together in a situation where the United States retaliates with nuclear weapons in response to North Korea’s nuclear attack.

They also announced that they have already delivered the necessary portable equipment so that the leaders of the two countries can immediately make a call and make decisions in the event of a nuclear crisis.

The ROK-US joint statement released that day also included a strong warning that “any nuclear attack by North Korea will result in the end of the Kim Jong-un regime.”

The 3rd Nuclear Consultative Group meeting is scheduled to be held in Korea around June next year.

This is Kang Na-rim from MBC News in New York.

Video coverage: Ahn Jeong-gyu (New York) / Video editing: Lee Hwa-young