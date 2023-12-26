Roland Campiche, retired sociologist, fights for the training of seniors – rts.ch

#Roland #Campiche #retired #sociologist #fights #training #seniors #rts.ch

“In retirement, notebooks in the fire”, is the title of the book by Roland Campiche, published in 2017. A sociologist of religions, retired for many years, the Vaudois continues his fight for the training of seniors.

Clichés about senior occupations die hard. If gardening, the book club or walks can easily come to mind when we imagine the activities of retirees, Roland Campiche believes that seniors also have the right to continue to train their minds. And that training is a lifelong process.

But to do this, we must anticipate needs, expand the training offer and needs.

Universities for the elderly have existed in Switzerland since 1975, but the sociologist believes that “all offers are welcome, in the sense that the aging population is ever more numerous.” For him, training has become essential to understanding what is happening in the world.

We must not think that a federal councilor raises his finger and things change Roland Campiche

Educate yourself throughout your life

And the sociologist quotes the former French minister Jacques Delors, who spoke of education “as an enterprise which must take place throughout life and not simply to work and earn money, but simply to live”.

Among the obstacles that stand in the way of training seniors, Roland Campiche particularly highlights the image we have of them. “There is the idea that as soon as you retire, hop on, you put on your slippers, and then as you no longer produce anything, there is no reason to support you. Production is an extremely important element. important.”

He believes that the current period is all the more crucial: “seniors like others are facing wars that are emerging almost everywhere: their understanding requires History and knowledge of the files.”

Support from universities

Universities encourage lifelong learning projects, which Roland Campiche is delighted with. “Fortunately, universities all over Switzerland have supported these projects. Moreover, the projects to establish these units come from the universities, even if they did not help with the financing.”

The retiree also emphasizes the importance of knowing artificial intelligence. “It’s important that seniors know what it is, how it works and how to control it.”

If certain cantons, such as Vaud or Geneva (see box), support the project to develop training for seniors, the Confederation, on the other hand, is still struggling to open its scholarship. Roland Campiche estimates that this will happen within four or five years.

Comments collected by Manuela Savi

Adaptation web: mac