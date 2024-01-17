Role of young women in the process of economic and social diversification of the country discussed in Luanda

“The Role of Young Women in the process of economic and social diversification of the country” is the theme of the Annual Conference of Young Women Entrepreneurs of Angola, which takes place in Luanda, in Bahia, on the 25th of January and is being organized by the National Association of Young entrepreneurs (ANJE).

The objective of the event, according to a press release sent to the editorial staff of the Kianda’s Mailis to analyze the role of young women in the process of economic and social diversification of the country”, to promote their empowerment of the national youth business community, in order to massify national production indicators.

Reducing the unemployment rate, generating more jobs, and empowering young entrepreneurs, with the development of technical-specific and transversal skills through training, workshops, mentoring, conferences, lectures and other ecosystems, are also part of the objectives.

which will positively impact young people, allowing them to actively participate in the socio-economic development of Angola.

Starting at 5:30 pm, on the day of the city of Luanda, January 25th, the event will feature the participation of young women who stand out in their respective updating sectors.

In the list to which the Kianda’s Mail had access, appear as speakers from Angola, Tunisia Sebastião, Maria Teresa, Yola Semedo, Mari Pongue and Efigenia Tonia. Also young Diandra Vaal Neto and designer Nadir Tati.

From South Africa comes Madelein Nkuno, Pandora Mabai; from Mozambique, Mara Cancune and Sheila Ibrahimo, Linda Liu, of Chinese nationality, while Karina Barbosa comes from Portugal. Lilhan Barbosa from Brazil