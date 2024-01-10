Rolex made a special model

January 10, 2024
Author: Iván Zomborácz

They are not characterized by all kinds of special editions, which are also only available in limited quantities, only to selected customers.

Rolex is not the brand that comes out with new models and special editions every week, their few new releases come in annual cycles, and major model changes are due roughly every decade, so it is relatively surprising that they present something outside of the big autumn watch expos. Last year, the Daytona made for the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race was like this, and the current Day-Date, released in honor of the Vienna Philharmonic, is like this.

The Swiss watch brand has supported the Vienna Philharmonic since 2009, and this 36 mm yellow gold Day-Date, which has a very beautiful enamel dial, shows different details of a violin painted in three shades of green. The special edition was first seen on the wrists of some musicians at the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s concert, and Rolex has since confirmed that the watch will only be available in limited quantities to a select clientele.

