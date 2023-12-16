Roma ethnic group – It takes more than recognition on paper

Protest against entry ban in discotheque
The joint protest against an entry ban in a discotheque in Oberwart in 1987 also got the ball rolling, which ultimately led to the recognition of the Roma and Sinti ethnic group on December 16, 1993 and from then on gave the Roma the right to special protection in order to preserve their culture, To preserve language and identity. “We do not have a mother country that will protect us. Austria is not our host country, but our fatherland and motherland at the same time,” said the appeal by Roma representatives Emmerich Gärtner-Horvath and Rudolf Sarközi, who were seen as the driving force for recognition.

