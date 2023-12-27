Romania and Bulgaria enter the Schengen zone

#Romania #Bulgaria #enter #Schengen #zone

The news that a political agreement had been reached appeared in the Romanian press

on the enlargement of the Schengen area with Romania and Bulgaria.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu confirmed the fact of the agreement in a Facebook post – however, this requires two more official approvals: one in the EU’s Council of the Interior and Justice at ministerial level, and then in the European Council, where the EU member states are represented at the level of heads of state and government. . For the realization of the political agreement in a decision the agreement of all EU member states is required, in this regard, the negotiations will continue tomorrow.

According to Ciolacu, “from March next year, Romanians will enjoy the benefits of the Schengen area by air and sea“, however, neither the announcement of the Romanian Ministry of the Interior nor the post of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu it does not include an agreement on a specific date for the abolition of land borders. Ciolacu’s statement that the negotiations in this regard “about its closure in 2024“, which does not necessarily mean that the borders will also be opened in 2024.

As a precursor to the current announcement, the Austrian Minister of the Interior confirmed in mid-December that they are willing to admit Bulgaria and Romania into the so-called Air Schengen, which the Bulgarians were not entirely happy about at the time. In recent weeks, it has been outlined that the Schengen accession of Bulgaria and Romania will be two-stage, i.e. now they only get the right to free movement of air and sea traffic, and at a later date land border control will also be abolished; earlier in 1997, Austria also joined the Schengen area in this way, following German protests.

Cover image source: Shutterstock