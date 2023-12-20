Romania buys 200 PAC 2 GEM-T missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft system / The missiles with which Ukraine stood up to Russia

#Romania #buys #PAC #GEMT #missiles #Patriot #antiaircraft #system #missiles #Ukraine #stood #Russia

The Ministry of Defense is seeking Parliament’s approval for a new major purchase: 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems already in service with the armed forces. The program is estimated at more than 1 billion euros, and the 35% advance must be paid now by the end of 2023 or in the first three months of 2024.

The launch of a Patriot missile by a Romanian system Photo: Inquam Photos / George Calin

“The purpose of the acquisition is the partial completion of the combat stocks with 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles”, it is stated in the MApN request addressed to the Parliament, where it is stated that “the acquisition is carried out through the NATO Support and Acquisition Agency, using the ESSI initiative (European Sky Shield Initiative); the procurement is carried out by the NATO Agency for Support and Acquisitions by awarding a procurement contract to the company COMLOG/Germany, for the manufacture of missiles and through an FMS (Foreign Military Sales) type LOA (Letter of Offer and Acceptance) agreement with the Government of the United States of America, for the approval of rockets manufactured in Europe”.

“The maximum unit price is approx. EUR 5,444,750, excluding VAT again total estimated cost for the entire package of 200 missiles is €1,088,950,000 excluding VAT (includes spare parts, related services and FMS costs) and will be precisely established after the initiation of procurement contract award procedures; the initial advance, of approx. 35% of the estimated total value of the entire package must be paid in 2023 or in the first quarter of the year”, according to MApN.

PAC 2 GEM-T missiles can hit targets up to 160km away

PAC-2 GEM-T missiles are the most modern versions of the PAC-2 missiles, which can engage targets of various types, from enemy aircraft, drones or helicopters, to cruise missiles or, in particular, tactical ballistic missiles.

The PAC 2 GEM-T missile has an operational range of about 160 kilometers and a ceiling of 32,000 meters.

The missiles use semi-active radar guidance and destroy targets by exploding in their vicinity.

The PAC-2 GEM-T missiles are also the largest of the APtriot system in terms of dimensions, being able to mount a maximum of four per launcher.

Ukraine has successfully used the Patriot PAC-2 missile system, in one instance managing to deal a huge blow to Russian aviation: it shot down at least four tanks within minutes. Using PAC-2 missiles launched from the territory of Ukraine, Kiev forces shot down an SU-24 bomber, an SU-35S fighter and two Mil Mi-8 military helicopters in Russia. Also with the Patriot, Ukraine would have managed to intercept, in a saturation attack, including the famous Russian Kinjal hypersonic missiles.

SEE ALSO:

Romanian PATRIOT systems

The Patriot System, is the newest and most expensive system equipped with the Romanian Army. Romania paid about 3.9 billion dollars for seven new Patriot anti-aircraft systems, in the latest configuration available, bundled with several hundred interceptors. Four Patriot systems have been delivered to date.

The first PATRIOT system was delivered to the Romanian Air Force in 2020, and from 2021 it performs specific air defense and anti-missile missions in the airspace of Romania and NATO.

The 2nd PATRIOT system was delivered during 2022, acceptance testing and reception were carried out in December of last year and it has already entered the endowment of the 74th PATRIOT Regiment. The 3rd and 4th PATRIOT systems were received in 2022 and 2023.

Romania bought 7 Patriot missile systems in the 3+ configuration with the following components:

– 7 AN/MPQ-65 radar sets

– 7 AN/MSQ-132 engagement control stations

– 13 antenna mast groups

– 28 M903 launchers (which can carry and launch 4 PAC-2 GEMT missiles or 12 PAC-3 MSE missiles)

– 56 rachete PAC-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile-TBM (GEM-T)

– 168 rachete PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE)

– 7 Electrical Power Plants (EPP) III