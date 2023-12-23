Romania enters 2024 without a single meter of the Unirii Motorway in operation

#Romania #enters #single #meter #Unirii #Motorway #operation

Another year has ended, the fifth since Autostrada Unirii (A8) has its own law, but there is still no work anywhere on the 311 km route from Prut to Tg. Mureş, shows an analysis published by Ziarul de Iași. In fact, there is one point on this route where something has been done so far: the complicated intersection – the whirlwind, as it began to be called – of the future A8 with the current A7.

The Moldova highway (A7, Bucharest – Ploiești – Bacău) is already under construction along its entire length, and the last lot, Mirceşti-Pașcani, for which the construction permit was issued at the beginning of this year, ends for the moment at this intersection. A7 will continue towards Suceava and Siret, sections that are still in the documentation phase.

In the meantime, the government issued the decision that gives the green light to the expropriation procedures of privately owned buildings, alongside those of the state’s public property, respectively of the administrative-territorial units located on the A7 Mircesti-Paşcani corridor.

Autostrada Unirii, keep on the right until other projects pass ahead

In the same government meeting on Thursday, a similar decision was also adopted for the Oradea-Arad express road, which quickly overtook the mountain sector of the A8, strategically blocked in commissions, then at the Ministry of Finance, and even at the Official Gazette – which it took 9 days to publish the decision regarding the technical-economic indicators, on the basis of which the tender for the award of the design and execution contract can be launched.

It should be noted that, while the Bihor-Arad road project was speeding past the mountain section of the A8, the Coastal Highway, a 30 km segment that will connect the Constanța belt with the stations of Neptun, Olimp, etc. and which quickly went through the government commissions, has also reached the stage of adopting the government decision and has chances to enter the auction before A8.

As the principle of obtaining financing is “first come, first served”, it remains to be seen if the 159 km of mountain route in the A8 will still get some of the money from the European Transport Program.

Nothing has started yet on the two ends of the A8 either. The one from Moţca towards Tg. Neamţ, although assigned since September, has not yet received the start order (the term for design and execution being two and a half years). On Tg. Mureş-Miercurea Nirajului, Strabag successfully challenged the assignment of the works to the Turks from Nurol, so the evaluation of the offers continues. The risk here is that the works will become more expensive, the money coming from the loan part of PNRR.

Read the whole article on Ziarul de Iasi