Romania enters Schengen from March 2024, but only with air and sea borders. Political agreement with Austria and Bulgaria / Ciolacu’s reaction

Romania has reached a political agreement together with Austria and Bulgaria regarding the expansion of the Schengen Area with Romania and Bulgaria, in the first phase with the air and sea borders starting from March 2024, announced the MAI

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reached a political agreement together with the corresponding ministries in Austria and Bulgaria regarding the expansion of the Schengen Area with Romania and Bulgaria and the application of the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria at the air and sea borders starting from March 2024, as well as discussing in 2024 of its application at land borders in close connection with the compensatory measures regarding the strengthening of border control and the application of the Dublin Agreement.

Consequently, during the days of December 26 and 27, discussions took place on diplomatic channels, between the ministries of the interior, the ministries of foreign affairs, including at the level of diplomatic missions accredited to the EU, on the draft decision of the Council to legally incorporate the said political agreement . These discussions will continue tomorrow, 28 December 2023.

The materialization of the political agreement in a decision requires the agreement of all EU Member States, a procedural step that will continue tomorrow, December 28, 2023.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs thanks the President of Romania, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Permanent Mission in Brussels, for the support provided during the negotiations carried out in the last 5 months.

Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs thanks the European Commission and the Spanish Presidency, as well as the MAI Austria and MAI Bulgaria for the constructive discussions that led to the political agreement of December 23 for the access of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will remain fully engaged alongside the President of Romania, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the continuation of diplomatic efforts until the process materializes through a decision.

Ciolacu, convinced that next year “we will close the negotiations for the land border as well”

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu reacted immediately, saying that “from March next year, Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen area by air and sea” and declares that he is “convinced that in 2024 we will close the negotiations for the land border as well”

“After 13 years, Romania will finally enter Schengen! We have political agreement on this!

From March next year, Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen area by air and sea. Implicitly, the Port of Constanța will increase its importance exponentially. I am also convinced that in 2024 we will close the negotiations on the land border as well.

A lot of work was done on this national project. I thank everyone involved and especially my colleagues in this Government who continued the efforts even though last year the Schengen door seemed completely closed!”

The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen depended only on Austria’s vote, after the Netherlands, which was blocking the integration of the two countries, through its objections to Sofia, decided not to oppose.

How the Netherlands decided to say YES to the Schengen extension with Romania and Bulgaria

“On the evening of December 21, there was a heated debate in the Dutch parliament regarding foreign and asylum policy. During this debate, a motion was tabled against the Rutte interim government’s proposal to support Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen area. Deputy Caspar Veldkamp from Nieuw Sociaal Contract submitted the motion requesting that the Netherlands join Austria’s position, namely to accept Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen in stages, first only by air, not by land”, wrote MEP Eugen Tomac the other day , on facebook.

According to him, during the debate, the Secretary of State for Justice and Security in the field of asylum and migration, Eric van der Burg, said:

“In this motion it is said that we must support a possible outcome of the negotiations. In yesterday’s debate I explained that this is about unanimity, or at least, it must be about unanimity. When Austria puts this requirement, not we can do but two things. We can say that we accept the wish of Austria, according to this motion, I might say. Or we can say: no, we consider that if this wish of Austria is on the table, we will not allow Bulgaria and Romania to join in any kind”. The mention of our country is interesting, given that the parliamentary approach only targeted Bulgaria.

In the end, this motion was voted down. The party (PVV) led by extremist Geert Wilders, the winner of the November 22 election, voted against the motion. Instead, the parties Christian Union, Nieuw Sociaal Contract, VVD, CDA and the populist farmers’ party BBB voted for the motion.

“Both the vote cast and the radical change in the official position of the Netherlands show that interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in an aggressive campaign for the NATO leadership, which is why he abandoned the message announced jointly with Nehammer earlier this year on January 26 , in Vienna, when they announced a common front against the expansion of the Schengen area. It remains to be seen if Austria abandons the absurd conditions imposed on both Romania and Bulgaria, or if they will continue to block a right guaranteed by the EU treaties and the Schengen agreement”, wrote Tomac.

Austria’s conditions, before the announcement of the political agreement

Austria seemed to be open to Schengen expansion since December 10, when Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that the country has made its position more flexible regarding the Schengen area and agrees with the lifting of air borders for Romania”. However, Austria had already talked about some conditions.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said he presented the European Commission with “clear conditions” to implement before Vienna agrees to admit Romania and Bulgaria to the so-called “Air Schengen”.

“Now it’s the Commission’s turn,” Karner told the morning journal of the Ö1 station, after learning over the weekend about a possible relaxation of Austria’s veto to the reception of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen area, with the lifting of air borders.

“It’s about the fact that we need progress in the field of protection of the EU’s external borders,” Karner emphasized.

Specifically, he asks the Commission to triple the number of border police.

Also, the Commission must allocate funds for border protection infrastructure. First of all, a technical modernization of the Bulgarian-Turkish and Romanian-Serbian borders is necessary.

In addition, Karner calls for strengthened controls at land borders, as well as for Romania and Bulgaria to take asylum seekers, especially Afghans and Syrians.

The request regarding the maintenance of border controls was motivated by Karner by a “trafficker problem”. Out of slightly more than 50,000 asylum seekers in Austria, only around 150 migrants came through the airports, the interior minister explained.

