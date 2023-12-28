Romania enters the Schengen Area in 2024. The announcement was made by Marcel Ciolacu

#Romania #enters #Schengen #Area #announcement #Marcel #Ciolacu

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday evening that “after 13 years, Romania will finally enter Schengen”.

“We have a political agreement on this matter! From March next year, Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen area by air and sea. Implicitly, the Port of Constanţa will increase its importance exponentially”, says Ciolacu.

The prime minister is convinced that in 2024 the negotiations for the land border will also be closed.

“Extremely hard work was done on this national project. I thank all those involved and especially my colleagues in this Government who continued the efforts even though last year the Schengen door seemed completely closed”, said Ciolacu.

“On December 23, 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reached a political agreement together with the corresponding ministries in Austria and Bulgaria regarding the expansion of the Schengen Area with Romania and Bulgaria and the application of the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria at the air and sea borders starting with the month of March 2024”, announces the MAI, in a press release sent on Wednesday evening.

The MAI shows that an agreement was also reached to discuss, in 2024, the application of the community acquis at the land borders in close connection with the compensatory measures regarding the strengthening of border control and the application of the Dublin Agreement.

