Romania, hit by a polar vortex next week. The place where temperatures will drop to -20 degrees Celsius: “We expect frost”

Since Epiphany I didn’t have the proverbial frost. They were recorded among the highest temperatures in the last 65 years. In some areas of the country, it was even 17-18 degrees Celsius. The good weather will be quickly replaced by a polar vortex. Next week we will have snowfall, strong wind and the temperature will drop by 20 degrees.

By Bianca Podosu on 06.01.2024, 19:59

We had one of the warmest January 6th mornings in almost 7 decades. In the south and west, 8-12 degrees were recorded. And throughout the day, temperatures continued to rise to record values ​​for this period. At noon, half of the country warmed up to 15 degrees, with highs of even 17-18 degrees. And it was spring weather in Bucharest, so many people went out for a walk.

The weather, however, will change radically due to the cyclone which is already affecting a large part of Europe and which will also arrive in Romania tomorrow evening.

The cold is coming all over the country

Bianca Podosu, Observer reporter: These are the last days of beautiful weather in the capital with a maximum of 12 degrees. Since Monday, however, the weather has changed and we will have normal temperatures for this period with values ​​between -5 and -7 degrees and from Tuesday we expect and snow.

It will be even colder in the country.

Mihai Timu: We even expect frost, temperatures below -10 degrees, in Maramureş in Transylvania, in most parts of Moldova, it is possible to even reach values ​​of -18 -20 degrees. We will also talk about precipitation, at first rain but which will turn quite quickly as the cold air penetrates into sleet and snow

All next week, the country will be under the effect of the polar vortex. However, the lowest temperatures will be recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the northeast and center. The wind will blow strongly in the eastern half and we will have heavy snow in the mountains. The fresh layer of snow will be up to 15cm.

