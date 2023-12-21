Romania is close to signing the biggest train purchase contract in its history

#Romania #close #signing #biggest #train #purchase #contract #history

​The Railway Reform Authority will soon be able to sign the contract for the purchase of 62 regional electric trains from the Poles from PESA, after an appeal filed by competitor Alstom was rejected. The total value of the project is between 3.23 billion and 4.15 billion lei, excluding VAT.

A train to PESAPhoto: Tupungato, Dreamstime.com

The National Council for the Resolution of Appeals rejected the appeal filed by Alstom and thus, in the shortest time, the #ARF Railway Reform Authority can sign the contract for the largest purchase of 62 regional electric frames (RE-R) for metropolitan trains, with the PESA winning company, wrote on Facebook, the Secretary of State for Transport, Ionel Irinel Scrioșteanu.

ARF suspended the tender for the purchase of these 62 trains on November 13, after Alstom filed an appeal with the CNCD.

Another contract was signed with PESA on Tuesday; for 20 long-distance electric trains.

PESA employs 4,000 people at its Polish plants in Bydgoszcz and Mińsk Mazowiecki and has business relationships with 1,500 suppliers. The company’s trams run in cities such as Craiova, Warsaw, Kiev, Sofia and Moscow. Its trains are used by companies such as Deutsche Bahn, Trenitalia, Ceske Drahy, PKP and Belarusian Railways.

These 62 electric trains are short distance and will be the “backbone” of the metropolitan trains that will serve the areas of the big cities with high traffic density, for the rail transport of passengers.

The total value of the project is between 3,237,711,753 and 4,150,288,451 lei, excluding VAT, and the financing source is provided by non-reimbursable European funds, through the Transport Program 2021-2027.

The trains can reach 160 km/h and have spaces for bicycles, but also for people with disabilities.

The purchase is divided into 3 lots as follows:

1. 20 electric trains for the routes

Bucharest North – Ploiești South – Adjud

Iași – Pașcani – Suceava

Bacău – Pașcani

2. 23 electric trains for the routes

Brașov – Gheorgheni

Arad – Timișoara – Caransebeș

Huedin – Cluj – Bistrița

3. 19 electric trains for the routes

Bucharest North – Ploiesti West – Brașov

Bucharest North – Roșiori

Bucharest North – Bucharest Obor/Fundulea

Constanța – Fetesti

In addition to the actual purchase of electric frames, the contract provides for the purchase of maintenance and repair services for a period of 15 years, with the possibility of extending this period up to 30 years, by concluding an additional act.

Photo source: Dreamstime.com