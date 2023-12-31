Romania is galloping in the opposite direction: In the midst of the global trend of veganism, a milk business is booming in Romania – News from sources

#Romania #galloping #direction #midst #global #trend #veganism #milk #business #booming #Romania #News #sources

Donkey milk, recognized for its therapeutic properties, considered a panacea and the closest in taste and consistency to mother’s milk, has become a growing business in Romania, each of the breeders of these admirable animals trying to offer customers, in addition to the miracle product , and something specific.

Donkey breeders claim that these animals are extremely intelligent, affectionate, brave and strong, even if they have made a reputation as extremely stubborn beings, and the appellation “donkey” would not seem to portend anything good, in the human vision. They say, however, that those who know donkeys know that this stubbornness comes only from a strong instinct to defend against abuse, and the negative label that has been put on them could come from the fear of the human ego in front of the intelligence and love shown by these beings.

One of the donkey breeders in Romania is Gabriel Mihaly, from Arad county, specialized in salinotherapy. He says that, out of love for the environment, he decided to honor mother nature by establishing an ecological donkey farm.

“I have been a therapist for 7 years, during which time I tried to bring to Arad everything that I considered to have learned in over 5 years of searching to find myself. After a life of management and business I understood that not only that matters, but also nature, natural things and complementary therapies have their role. Thus, I approached these ideas. I studied at the Faculty of Agronomy in Budapest, where I had a 2-year course in which I learned agricultural biodynamics , which I can say changed my life, changed my perception of our universe, I understood the importance of our connection with nature. We, unfortunately, forget that we are part of nature and we would like nature to act as we would like, when in fact it helps us and comes to our aid. But we also need to understand in this sense. In my search I became a salinotherapy therapist. Now I am the representative of Salina Praid in our area, in Arad. I designed and built an artificial salt pan, I say it’s one of the most beautiful and best in the country. We deal with the treatment of respiratory problems, allergies and all kinds of problems like this and immunity. This closeness to nature helped me to open a donkey farm”, Gabriel Mihaly declared for AGERPRES.

The therapist purchased a plot of land near the city of Arad and populated it with ten donkeys, whose number has steadily increased in recent years, and in a short time the donkeys here have become the attraction of the area.

“Love guided me to the Arad area and I found a 10-hectare plot of land on the banks of the Mures, actually in the Mures bed, in a protected environmental area, an area with forest, not far from Arad, where we are trying to create an area of recreation for adults and children, with the help of organic products, raised and cultivated by us and with the help of the herd of donkeys and donkeys. Here we collect the donkey milk and sell it. We also make milk products, but we always have groups of children and adults who come to pet these extraordinary animals, because it’s real therapy. I don’t know who guided me to work with these sacred animals, but I thank them from the bottom of my heart, because I can’t go near my donkeys and not feel that adoration, that love that these animals give off. It’s a motherly love. These animals have some extraordinary characteristics and we could learn a lot from them. We started with 10 donkeys and quickly realized that the market demands more At the moment we have over 30 donkeys, small and big”, said Gabriel Mihaly.

The animals, the breeder tells us, are always on a pasture where no one disturbs them, they drink clean water, have clean air and benefit from ecological food.

“We are trying to help nature and our goal is to achieve a collaboration between nature, man and animal. We have only been dealing with donkey milk for a year and I am very proud of our farm. This donkey milk is a panacea, it is very, very therapeutically good because it helps people with respiratory problems, throat problems, flu and many other respiratory ailments. Our milk is extremely successful especially among children, but also among adults, and more and more people understand that it is better to consume something natural than to choose the path of medicines. Donkey milk also has a very special taste that children like, because it is 97% mother’s milk, it tastes like mother’s milk, it has very little lactose and almost no fat And then it is tolerated by absolutely anyone who is lactose intolerant and helps in any other problems, it restores the bacterial flora, the intestinal flora, for ladies it is extraordinarily good for the skin, and the ladies know this, just like in the legend of Cleopatra. So we also produce soap with donkey’s milk, we try to use this panacea as much as possible”, said the breeder.

A donkey produces around half a liter of milk per day which can only be collected under certain conditions.

“We can collect the milk only if the mother and the cub stay together. Then we separate the cub from the mother about 4-6 hours a day and collect only the amount that collects in the udder. You realize that half a liter is not much, but we we collect carefully and if we have more animals, we collect a larger quantity. Currently we sell milk for 100 lei per liter. In the summer period there is less demand, but in the winter period we noticed that the demand is much higher, probably then it is needed. Those who understand these cures know what to do with our milk and that is why there is a greater demand during the winter period. We have stayed, for now, at 100 lei per liter to help those who can and of those who have less from a financial point of view. The idea is that we try to keep a balance between price, quality and our daily costs,” emphasized Gabriel Mihaly.

The therapist’s family’s donkeys began to attract more and more people, especially children, who can’t help but pet them.

“We are starting to have enough experience with groups of children or children with adults. There are families who visit us. Regardless of the mood that people have, we have noticed that when they approach a donkey, they are all smiles and happiness and that gives us it instills a strong energy to move forward. Animal therapy is very well known abroad and I, even more, appreciate those who actually deal with these therapies and make it organized. I think that in a short time we will also organize therapy groups with animals, because it’s something worth experiencing,” Mihaly told us.

The therapist also told us that the donkeys are very rustic, they live more in the pasture and that apart from water and food they have no other needs.

“When there are extreme temperatures or adverse weather, they have a shelter in which they take refuge. We always offer them a cereal supplement and a cereal complex produced by us, ecological. Everything is ecological with us and we try to maintain this philosophy” , the farmer pointed out.

Having already spent several years among his donkeys, Gabriel Mihaly wants to completely dismantle the myth according to which being a “donkey” necessarily implies something negative, because experience has shown him that these animals, in addition to the fact that he considers them sacred, are extremely noble and full of love.

“We all grew up with these stories about the big-eared donkey, and the word donkey inspires us with a negative quality. These are just preconceived ideas. Since I started working with these animals, I realized that the word donkey is completely wrong which we know, because it is exactly the reverse. It is the most intelligent animal that I have known of all pets or animals around the house. It is remarkably docile, and if you teach it once or twice something, the third time he already does it alone. I know very well the daily routine, when we go for milk, when we separate them from the chicks and if we are a few minutes late, they make themselves heard, they are outraged and make us understand that we are late. We actually communicate, they they are good communicators and donkeys are wonderful mothers. Know that we could learn a lot from them. I have often wondered if there is a fear of humans in the intelligence of these animals. And the Bible teaches us, and Jesus appears in all representations accompanied by a donkey. In addition, the cross that each donkey carries on its back is very visible and very special. And I ask myself, how were they created with this sign on their back and what do they represent? Those who know the symbolism and energy of symbols know that it is not a coincidence: the donkey is the animal next to us that always bends its head and helps us. It’s all about not asking him for speed and for him to execute everything quickly,” said the farmer.

He believes that man thinks faster than the donkey, but the donkey goes deeper and has some extraordinary, much more developed senses.

“When they start, they start. They have their rhythm and they maintain it for a very long time, that’s why it was called a beast of burden. It was always around man as a beast of burden and this burden, like a word, you have to understand very well well, it means it takes the burden off our shoulders, not just the physical burden. And I think that in this age of technology, of mechanization, where we no longer need animals, we have forgotten these animals, the horse, the ox, the donkey that they’ve helped us for so many years, I don’t know if at some point we’ll go back to them, seeing the energy as it is. Maybe at some point we’ll get to use their power again and all that what they can offer us”, concluded Gabriel Mihaly.