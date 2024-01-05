Romania, on 71st place in the world in terms of the number of tourists compared to the country’s population / ​On average, 14 tourists generate a job in our country

#Romania #71st #place #world #terms #number #tourists #compared #countrys #population #average #tourists #generate #job #country

Statistics recorded about 12.7 million tourist arrivals in the first 11 months of this year. Official data places Romania in 71st place in the world in terms of the number of tourists compared to Romania’s population (with 0.26 tourists per resident – source). In Eastern Europe we are in 6th place.

Tourists at HarmanPhoto: Vlad Barza / HotNews.ro

Of the 12.7 million tourist arrivals, 85% belong to Romanian residents and only 15% are foreigners. On average, a foreigner spent in our country the equivalent of 500 euros/stay.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border points, were over 18 million in the first 11 months of last year, an increase of 12.5%. The figure does not represent the number of Romanians who left the country, but also includes those who left the country several times in one year.

Romanians spend more as tourists abroad than foreign tourists spend in Romania. In 2021, according to data provided by the National Bank of Romania, the difference amounted to 1.67 billion euros, representing 9.9% of Romania’s balance of payments deficit.

“On average, 14 tourists generate a job in Romania. When estimating the increase in the labor force, this ratio was respected. It has been proven that an increase in spending is not always doubled by an increase in the number of tourists, because with a larger number of arrivals, more diverse groups arrive in the country, and if there are better facilities and increased accessibility, more domestic tourists travel to the interior of the country”, it is stated in the National Strategy regarding tourism.

Arrivals registered in tourist reception structures (including apartments and rooms for rent), in the period 01.01.-30.11.2023, totaled 12.7 million people, the arrivals of Romanian tourists representing 84.6%, Statistics shows in a press release Friday.

Overnights registered in tourist reception structures (including apartments and rooms for rent), in the period 01.01.-30.11.2023, totaled 27.4 million, of which 84.8% belonged to local tourists.

The average length of stay between 01.01.-30.11.2023 was 2.2 days for Romanian tourists, and 2.1 days for foreign tourists.

By county, the number of tourist arrivals recorded higher values ​​in: Bucharest Municipality (1682.1 thousand people), Constanța (1552.2 thousand people) and Braşov (1390.5 thousand people) and overnight stays of tourists in tourist reception structures with accommodation functions (including apartments and rooms for rent), recorded higher values ​​in: Constanța (5154.1 thousand), Bucharest Municipality (3334.7 thousand) and Braşov (2607.7 thousand).

By country, most foreign tourist arrivals came from: Germany (206.4 thousand people), Italy (168.7 thousand people) and Israel (146.7 thousand people).