Romania TV – Carmen Grebenișan, devastated by pain: “I found out that she has a cancerous tumor, she started a treatment with cytostatics”

#Romania #Carmen #Grebenișan #devastated #pain #cancerous #tumor #started #treatment #cytostatics

Carmen Grebenișan, destroyed by pain. The blonde went through the most difficult moment of her life when she was 18, shortly before taking her Baccalaureate exam. She claims that she was affected by what happened, financial problems being what brought her father to this point. After losing a shop he owned, the man had to face a difficult time and his lifestyle brought him to a critical point.

Carmen Grebenișan, destroyed by pain

„The hardest moment was when I found out that my father had a cancerous tumor, I was then a child, even though I was in my teens. I found out late, just before the operation.

He was quite devastated. Dad was left with loans, with problems. He was eating once a day and poorly and his colon was affected quite badly. The first reaction was that I didn’t believe it. He started a treatment with cytostatics, but when I saw that he was falling from his legs… I saw black in front of my eyes. It’s a feeling of such deep anxiety“, said Carmen Grebenișan, some time ago.

Read also: What Carmen Grebenișan said about the role of presenter of her friend, Alina Ceușan: “It’s about sacrifices”

How much money does Carmen Grebenișan earn?

In addition to work on social networks, the star also manages two companies, one of which is aimed at editing periodicals and magazines. In 2022, Carmen Grebenișan’s company had a turnover of over 181,000 euros, of which the profit represented 95%, i.e. over 171,000 euros. So, if an average is made, it would be approximately 6,100 euros per month.

Blondina also has a company with her best friend, Alina Ceușan, established in 2016, whose business is the manufacture of swimwear. The turnover was over 84,000 euros. In conclusion, at the end of last year, more than 172,000 euros entered Carmen Grebenișan’s accounts.