Romania TV – Immense joy for Adriana Iliescu, the oldest mother in the world. Eliza turned 19 years old

#Romania #Immense #joy #Adriana #Iliescu #oldest #mother #world #Eliza #turned #years

Tuesday marked 19 years since Adriana Iliescu gave birth to a child at the age of 66 years and 320 days. The former teacher gave birth to Eliza Maria Bogdana, on January 16, 2005, at the Giulești Maternity Hospital in Bucharest, through in vitro fertilization.

The girl is not, however, his biological child, as the egg and sperm came from anonymous donors, Adriana Iliescu being rather a surrogate mother

The story became news around the world and sparked a series of controversies regarding the ethical propriety of applying fertility treatment after a certain age. Until December 29, 2006, Adriana Iliescu held the record for the oldest woman in the world to give birth to a child,

The oldest pregnant woman in the world, Adriana Iliescu, with a twin pregnancy obtained as a result of in vitro fertilization, gave birth to her first child, a girl, on January 16, 2005. The other child, weighing 700 grams, stopped evolving.

How will Adriana Iliescu and Eliza spend the Holidays. Your soul breaks at their mercy. “We have no money to spend”

That’s why the doctors at the “Panait Sârbu” Hospital decided to perform the caesarean section in the 33rd week of pregnancy. In fact, Adriana Iliescu was a surrogate mother, because three embryos conceived in the womb from the oocytes and spermatozoa of young donors were implanted in her uterus.

“The child’s genetic parents are healthy,” said doctor Bogdan Marinescu, the author of in vitro fertilization, at that time. Asked about the ethical aspect of this birth, Prof. Marinescu said that “the issue of biological age arises, but the mother, at 66, was fit to carry the pregnancy. The risks were explained to her, and Mrs. Iliescu accepted them. He has a perfect heart, a good kidney system, and his liver coped with the pregnancy. In addition, the macroscopic appearance of the genital sphere looks very good, even better than other much younger women. The problem of stopping the evolution of pregnancy can also occur in younger women who have become pregnant naturally. Risky pregnancy is for all women over 35 years old. In this case, the pregnant woman was carefully monitored, with analyzes and other investigations being carried out every 3 days”, said the doctor.

Adriana Iliescu was born on May 31, 1938 in Craiova and was a university professor. Some specialist doctors from the Capital were of the opinion that this experiment should not have been done, because the risks are high, given the mother’s advanced age. The woman’s case represents a first in Romania, but also in the world, being extremely rare situations in which women whose age exceeds 55-60 years manage to give birth to children.

Adriana Iliescu’s daughter is today a beautiful young woman, a student at two elite faculties in Bucharest, with a special education. The oldest mother in Romania confessed, for Click, last summer, how proud she is of her daughter, but also what a special and beautiful relationship they have: “Eliza asks me for advice, but I think she doesn’t really need it anymore them because it is big. He’s in college now, not in high school anymore. When she needs me, we discuss various topics and I help her as best I can. He only has 9’s and 10’s in college. She likes philosophy very much, for her it is a great passion, I don’t say the Romanian language anymore, because it is a subject that is like her home”, said Adriana Iliescu, former university professor of Romanian language and literature.

Eliza Iliescu is a model student. After graduating high school with an average of 9.50, Adriana Iliescu’s daughter enrolled in two faculties in Bucharest and seems to put a lot of emphasis on studies. Eliza Iliescu wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a teacher of Romanian language and literature as well as English.

In this sense, the young woman makes great efforts and although she attends the courses of two faculties, the daughter of the oldest mother in Romania does not neglect her studies. Even though she is extremely well-known, Eliza Iliescu is a normal student who wants to reach her goal at all costs, and for that she puts a lot of emphasis on her studies.

“I entered Letters. I want to be a teacher of Romanian and English. It’s a beautiful college. I want to be a student with good academic results. I like what I’m going to do, that’s exactly why I chose this faculty, from a prestigious University in Bucharest”, said Eliza Iliescu, according to Impact.

At 85 years old, Adriana Iliescu does not give up and fights to leave a legacy to her daughter. It’s been in trials for 15 years

Although she is 85 years old, Adriana Iliescu, the teacher who became a mother at almost 67, thus being the oldest new mother in Romania, does not give up and fights to leave her daughter a small inheritance.

What pension does Adriana Iliescu, the oldest mother in Romania, have after a life in education. “We don’t complain about anything”

The former university teacher has a house in Vâlcea county, which she would like to leave to her daughter, but other relatives are against giving her the piece of land. That is precisely why, for 15 years, Adriana Iliescu has been suing for the old people’s home. According to Cancan, there have been dozens of trial deadlines so far, and another one will follow in December, a sign that things have not been resolved yet. Adriana Iliescu doesn’t want to give up her rights, so she goes all the way to find justice.

“I hope that they will finish and that I will win. The problem is for it to end in my favor, for the judges to be objective and for me to take no further steps”, declared Adriana Iliescu, in 2020.